Lisa Rinna Jokes 'Help Me' After Harry Hamlin Wears Full Hazmat Suit amid Coronavirus

The couple is currently self-isolating at their home in Beverly Hills, California

Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin is taking the coronavirus very seriously.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared a photo of the actor wearing a full hazmat suit — complete with gloves, goggles and a mask — in their kitchen on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Help me," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Hamlin, 68, is seen walking toward his wife with his arms stretched out wide.

The couple is currently self-isolating at home in Beverly Hills, California, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Rinna and Hamlin wed in 1997 and share daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21.

Rinna has been actively documenting her time at home on her social media. Last month, she shared a video of her coloring her own hair on Instagram Story, telling fans that her husband helped with tinting some of her locks on the back of her head.

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/instagram

RELATED: Harry Hamlin Opens Up About His Adorable Meet-Cute with Lisa Rinna: ‘I Was Enchanted Right Away’

"My first hair color in quarantine," she said. 'Harry did the back."

The clip showed Rinna standing in her home with coloring product in her hair.

"I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front," she said. "So that’s kind of exciting."

Also last month, Rinna poked fun at her quarantine activities, sharing a picture of her opening a bottle of white wine with her teeth.

"It’s come down to this. 🍇 Photo credit: Harry Hamlin," she captioned the candid shot alongside the hashtag “#quarantinelife."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.