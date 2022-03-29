Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'They Lived Happily Ever After'

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have hit a milestone in their marriage.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated 25 years as husband and wife, Rinna marking the occasion by posting a pair of black and white photos from their wedding day.

One image showed Rinna smiling while wrapping her arms around Hamlin, her tulle veil wrapped around her arm and her diamond rings on full display. Another photo captured the couple as they danced together, Rinna in a simple sleeveless white gown and Hamlin in a black tux with matching black shirt.

"March 29, 1997," she captioned the pictures, adding, "25 years ❤️."

"They lived happily ever after," a note in the gallery read.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was met with congratulations from many of her famous friends, including costar Erika Girardi, author Gary Janetti, and model Kara Young.

Rinna, 58, and Hamlin, 70, are parents to daughters Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21.

In February, they opened up to PEOPLE about the secret to their long, happy marriage with Hamlin explaining that they work because they're "diametrically opposite."

"I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons," he said, Rinna adding, "We have nothing in common. We're both kind people, but we have nothing in common. Zero, zip, zilch."

The two met at a restaurant while both were in other relationships. "I was married, so I wasn't thinking beyond that, but I do recall being stricken by her beauty," Hamlin remembered.

"You were Harry Hamlin!" Rinna said, in their joint interview. "You were the Sexiest Man Alive, big movie star, you were starring in L.A. Law. I was starstruck!"

"You were starstruck and I was love-struck," he said.

Another thing that makes their relationship work? How supportive they are of one another. Hamlin's even tried on products in Rinna Beauty's cosmetic line before.

"This is for men or women. It's unisex, honey!" Rinna told him in January in a video on Instagram, as he tried out her latest Rinna Beauty lip enhancer. "Your lips are going to be moist and fabulous."

Though his wife runs a successful beauty brand, Hamlin prefers Rinna au naturel.

"When I got out with Harry Hamlin, he prefers what we call the 'Class Rinna,' " she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "So no makeup, no glam — just a simple, classic T-shirt and jeans. '90s Rinna!"

That means no wigs, either, though Rinna admits Hamlin gets a kick out of her ever-changing collection of hairdos. "The wigs are fun for him!" she said. "He comes in and goes, 'Who are we tonight?' They're fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That's what he prefers."