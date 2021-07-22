Lisa Rinna Had a 'Couple of One-Night Stands' with Days of Our Lives Costar Patrick Muldoon 

Lisa Rinna is spilling the tea — her own!

On this week's episode of PEOPLE in the 90s, co-hosted by Andrea Lavinthal and Jason Sheeler, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reminisced on her soap opera days — and revealed she had a fling with her Days of Our Lives costar Patrick Muldoon.

Asked about her most "surreal" '90s moment, Rinna, 58, replied, "Having an affair with the guy who played my brother."

"Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing," she continued, clarifying that it was before she met now-husband Harry Hamlin.

Rinna played Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995, during which time Muldoon played her onscreen brother, Austin Reed. Since their exits, the two have returned several times to reprise their roles on the long-running show, and both also went on to star in another iconic soap, Melrose Place.

Lisa Rinna, Patrick Muuldoon Lisa Rinna, Patrick Muldoon | Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic; GP/Star Max/GC Images

Rinna and Hamlin, 69, tied the knot in 1997 and share daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23. Hamlin is also dad to son Dimitri Hamlin, 41, with ex Ursula Andress.

On PEOPLE in the 90s, the Bravo star recalled the first time the two met after being introduced through a mutual acquaintance.

"I was working at the eyeglass store, The Glen," she said. "Harry came in to get his glasses and gave him his glasses and didn't think twice, because he was Harry Hamlin and I was just like, 'Oh my God, it's Harry Hamlin.' And long story short, my boss at the eyeglass store was good friends with Harry. So one night I was bringing back my boss the key, because he would never let me keep the key. So I went and I gave him the key, and he was having dinner with Harry Hamlin. And he said, 'Sit down with us.'"

"I had a glass of wine and sat with them, and I had just seen Cirque de Soleil for the first time," she continued. "And I was so blown away, I just waxed poetic about Cirque de Soleil, and then I left. So then I got a call from my [boss] ... and he said, 'Wow, that was so great last night and my friend Harry really liked you. And if you were single, he would like to date you.' And I thought, 'Well, that's gross because he's married' — because at the time he was married to Nicolette [Sheridan], or at least we thought he was, but she had left him three days earlier for Michael Bolton."

Lisa-Rinna-Harry-Hamlin Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Hamlin previously shared his side of the story during a 2019 appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, saying he was immediately smitten.