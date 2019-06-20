Lisa Rinna Gives Nicollette Sheridan the Middle Finger on WWHL Over Previous Harry Hamlin Comments

Image zoom Lisa Rinna, Nicollette Sheridan Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna doesn’t have anything nice to say about actress Nicollette Sheridan.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Rinna, 55, to address the accusations Sheridan, 55, made about her marriage to Harry Hamlin back in February.

Instead of offering a response, Rinna simply flashed her middle finger to the camera, taking aim at Sheridan.

Cohen, 51, later joined the conversation to reveal that Sheridan had followed him on Twitter.

“Yeah, I bet she did. She probably needs a job,” Rinna fired back before asking Cohen and fellow guest Celeste Barber, “Is that shady? Is that shady?”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recall, earlier this season, Rinna told her fellow housewives that Sheridan was married to Hamlin, but the union allegedly ended after less than a year because Sheridan left him for singer Michael Bolton when she met him at his concert.

Sheridan refuted the claim on Twitter, slamming the affair as “FAKE NEWS!”

“Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada… Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding… Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna,” the star wrote. Sheridan, of course, famously starred on scripted show Desperate Housewives, which inspired the Real Housewives reality franchise.

Turning up the heat, Hamlin responded, criticizing his ex-wife’s denial and going on to claim that she allegedly stepped out on him two weeks after his mother’s death.

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” he wrote.

In support of her husband, Rinna replied to his tweet, “Sweetie @IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving!”

According to ET Canada, Rinna penned an additional note on her Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted. “My bad, I’m sorry, Nicollette,” she reportedly wrote. “I forgot to thank you also. Thank you for f—— Michael Bolton and cheating on Harry while married. I thought I’d take the high road and not tweet this… NAH.”

Hours after Hamlin’s tweet, Sheridan fired back once again, continuing to categorize the cheating allegations as “FAKE NEWS.”

“Do you really want the truth shared?” she tweeted on Saturday. “I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.@HarryRHamlin @lisarinna.”

Reps for Bolton, 66, Sheridan, Hamlin and Rinna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Image zoom Nicollette Sheridan and Harry Hamlin Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty

The discussion of Sheridan and Hamlin’s brief romance came about after Housewives newbie Denise Richards revealed to castmates Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Camille Grammar and Erika Girardi that her then-fiancé Aaron Phypers was still technically married to Sheridan.

That’s when Rinna dropped a major bombshell.

“Harry was married to her 30 years ago,” Rinna explained to the ladies, who couldn’t help but gasp upon hearing the news.

“The story is, she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl — and left with Michael Bolton!” Rinna claimed, prompting Girardi, 47, to yell, “Is that really true?!”

“F— yes! Harry was in Canada!” Rinna responded.

Image zoom Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna Rich Fury/Getty

In the end, Rinna shared she’s grateful things ended between Sheridan and Hamlin.

“I thank Michael Bolton to this day. Are you kidding me? Let’s cheers to Michael Bolton! Thank you, Michael Bolton, because I would not have these beautiful children,” Rinna said.

Rinna and Hamlin tied the knot in September 1997. They share two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20.