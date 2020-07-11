Lisa Rinna's Daughters and RHOBH Costars Celebrate Her 57th Birthday with Heartfelt Tributes

Lisa Rinna’s daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote tributes to their mom to celebrate her 57th birthday.

“I feel like (sorry everyone else) but I really feel like I got so lucky if not the luckiest to have you as my mama,” model Delilah, 22, wrote on Instagram Saturday. “You are the BEST mom in the world. I mean clearly you are a crazy woman but underneath all the glam and sass you are so kind and have taught me the best lessons I’ve learned in life. I wouldn’t ask for anyone else to raise me into the woman I am today. I am so proud and in awe of how hard you hustle.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just love you and miss you and wish I could be with you today✨🥺❤️💕💐 @lisarinna (also wish my booty still looked like this),” she added alongside several portraits of the mother-daughter pair from when Delilah was a baby.

Delilah also celebrated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on her Instagram Story, revealing in one post that her mom is a big Harry Styles fan. In another post, she shared a photo of Rinna holding Delilah’s dog, captioning it “you're the best mother to me and my daughter.”

Rinna’s younger daughter Amelia also wished her mom a happy birthday on Saturday with several posts to her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Delilah Belle/Instagram

“Happy birthday mamacita (I know I’m your favorite),” Amelia, 19, wrote atop a throwback photo of her and her mom. In another slide, she posted a picture of Rinna posing at the Coachella music festival.

“It’s kind of annoying when you go to Coachella and you look cooler than me but it’s okay I guess,” Amelia joked.

Rinna's RHOBH costar Kyle Richards also dedicated a celebratory social media post, sharing a photo of them and Andy Cohen from his baby shower. "Get on a f---ing table and dance like its @lisarinna's birthday!!!! Happy birthday Lisa!!! You make this crazy journey we have been on so much better!! Sending you love on your special day!" Richards wrote.

"Happy birthday to the queen @lisarinna! 🎂🎂🎂 There’s never a dull moment when you’re around! 🎉 Sending lots of love for a beautiful day!" castmate Dorit Kemsley wrote in a separate post.