Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Graduates High School: ‘We Are So Proud of You’

Here’s to the class of 2019!

Lisa Rinna took a break from the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to celebrate daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin graduation from high school last week.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actress shared a from the ceremony, in which her 17-year-old daughter flashed a peace sign to the camera while posing in her cap and gown.

“GRADUATE!! CLASS OF 2019 BABY!!!!! WHOOO HOOO!!!” Rinna enthusiastically captioned the image, adding in a mix of festive emojis.

“WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!!! 🙌🏼❤️ Peace Out High school! ✌🏻,” she added.

Commenting on the quality of the slightly blurry image, the graduate herself responded to the post, writing, “This cannot be the only photo LOL.”

One day later, the reality star went on to post a much clearer image of Amelia in her cap and gown — and a pair of Converse sneakers — holding a handful of celebratory gifts in her arms.

“THE GRADUATE. 🎓🦋💙,” Rinna captioned the sweet snap.

Just one month earlier, Rinna documented another milestone in her daughter’s life: her senior prom!

In the image, Amelia posed alongside her date while wearing a dramatic red gown, which she accessorized with a pair of white Converse sneakers.

“PROM 2019,” Rinna wrote alongside the photo, adding the sweet hashtag “proud mama.”

Amelia’s graduation took place just days after the teenager was seen lashing out at her father Harry Hamlin on Tuesday’s episode of RHOBH.

While sitting down for a meal with her family, Amelia kept turning away the food her father had prepared, and eventually grew so angry with the actor that she gave him the middle finger.

Before the episode aired, Amelia opened up online about how her behavior was a result of her having a “fear of food.”

“Tonight on the housewives you will see how my eating disorder affected myself and my family. There is a scene where I am EXTREMELY rude to my dad and the food that he wants me to eat,” Amelia wrote in one of her Instagram Stories.

“During that time, one year ago — I was not in a good place at all,” Amelia added. “I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food.”

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did,” Amelia explained.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.