Lisa Rinna Celebrates 25 Years Married to Harry Hamlin: 'My Hero'

Harry Hamlin formerly told PEOPLE the key to a 25-year marriage was "being diametrically opposite" from wife Lisa Rinna

By
Published on August 25, 2022 02:06 PM
lisa rinna, harry hamlin
Photo: Lisa Rinna/Instagram

It's all love for Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, shared a photo Thursday from her March 1997 wedding day to celebrate 25 years of marriage. The black-and-white image, uploaded to Rinna's Instagram, shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss under vines of ivy.

Rinna — who previously shared the same photo to mark the couple's 25th anniversary — captioned the snap: "#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero ❤️"

The Days of Our Lives alum also tagged Vera Wang in a nod to the designer's role in creating her sleek and elegant wedding gown.

Hamlin is no stranger to displaying his love for Rinna and their family on social media, most recently penning a birthday tribute to Rinna in July.

"Yeah, it's just a number baby! Happy B'day my one and only love!!❤️❤️❤️❤️" he captioned a photo of Rinna in a bikini.

In February, Hamlin shared his secrets to a successful, 25-year marriage with PEOPLE. "[The secret is] being diametrically opposite," Hamlin said. "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."

He revealed that their relationship wasn't immediate — with Rinna playing "hard to get."

"The Rules (a trendy self-help guide to dating) had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man," he shared. "And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."

Rinna also told PEOPLE she'd picked out a piece of jewelry to commemorate the longevity of her love with Hamlin. "I've worked hard. So I've picked out a very nice diamond," she said.

SMA POLL SEXIEST Sexiest House(wives) husband
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Getty

Rinna, 59, and Hamlin, 70, tied have two children together — Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21. (Hamlin has a third child, Dimitri Alexander Hamlin, 42, with ex Ursula Andress.)

Related Articles
lisa-rinna-harry-hamlin.jpg
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Wanted to Change Her Name to Lisa Hamlin — but Husband Harry Said No
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Relationship Timeline
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her Birthday with a Series of Bikini Shots: 'This Is 59'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Wedding Glam, Including Her 'Princess'-Inspired Hairstyle
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND
Harry Hamlin on the Secret to 25 Years of Happiness with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Diametrically Opposite!'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Harry Hamlin attend the Nat Geo's "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 22, 2021 in New York City.
Lisa Rinna Honors Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 21st Birthday: 'We Are So Proud of You'
lisa rinna
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'They Lived Happily Ever After'
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Delilah Belle Hamlin is partnering with Rinna Beauty brand on a sizzling, sultry summer look for the newest ICON Lip Kit release
Delilah Belle Hamlin Launches Nude Lip Kit for Lisa Rinna's Line — and Shares Her Mom's Top Beauty Tip
lisa-rinna-harry-hamlin.jpg
Harry Hamlin Gets Candid About Sex Life with Lisa Rinna in Interview with Andy Cohen: 'Of Course' It's Great
lisa rinna and harry hamlin
Fall in Love with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Sweetest Throwback Photos