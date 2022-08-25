Lisa Rinna Celebrates 25 Years Married to Harry Hamlin: 'My Hero'

It's all love for Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, shared a photo Thursday from her March 1997 wedding day to celebrate 25 years of marriage. The black-and-white image, uploaded to Rinna's Instagram, shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss under vines of ivy.

Rinna — who previously shared the same photo to mark the couple's 25th anniversary — captioned the snap: "#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero ❤️"

The Days of Our Lives alum also tagged Vera Wang in a nod to the designer's role in creating her sleek and elegant wedding gown.

Hamlin is no stranger to displaying his love for Rinna and their family on social media, most recently penning a birthday tribute to Rinna in July.

"Yeah, it's just a number baby! Happy B'day my one and only love!!❤️❤️❤️❤️" he captioned a photo of Rinna in a bikini.

In February, Hamlin shared his secrets to a successful, 25-year marriage with PEOPLE. "[The secret is] being diametrically opposite," Hamlin said. "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."

He revealed that their relationship wasn't immediate — with Rinna playing "hard to get."

"The Rules (a trendy self-help guide to dating) had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man," he shared. "And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."

Rinna also told PEOPLE she'd picked out a piece of jewelry to commemorate the longevity of her love with Hamlin. "I've worked hard. So I've picked out a very nice diamond," she said.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna Getty

Rinna, 59, and Hamlin, 70, tied have two children together — Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21. (Hamlin has a third child, Dimitri Alexander Hamlin, 42, with ex Ursula Andress.)