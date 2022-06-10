Lisa Rinna Celebrates Daughter Delilah Belle's Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'

In honor of her daughter's birthday, Lisa Rinna launched a lip kit designed by Delilah Belle Hamlin
By Kelly Wynne June 10, 2022 02:25 PM
Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lisa Rinna gave a sweet tribute to daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin on her 24th birthday. 

In an Instagram post, which included a slideshow of photos of Delilah, Rinna, 58, expressed her love for her daughter — and debuted a new beauty product.

"Happy Birthday @delilahbelle 💞 I love you to the moon and back!!!!" Rinna wrote in the caption. 

To celebrate, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced a new lip kit, inspired by Delilah, would be available in her makeup collection. "💋 In honor of Delilah's birthday we are launching the Delilah lip kit today! Delilah designed the kit and it's become my favorite!"

Credit: Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Rinna's Instagram Story was full of tributes to Delilah, too. Her daughter — who she welcomed with father Harry Hamlin — was seen in childhood photos. "Almost 24," Rinna captioned a photo of herself holding Delilah as a baby. 

"24 years ago I was in labor on our way to Cedars Sinai Hospital," she wrote on a black and white photo of Delilah as a young girl. "Happy birthday sweet girl," she captioned another. 

Credit: Lisa Rinna/Instagram

On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo also ventured around Los Angeles to see their Rinna Beauty ads plastered on walls and even a billboard. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

