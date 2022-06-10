Lisa Rinna Celebrates Daughter Delilah Belle's Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'
Lisa Rinna gave a sweet tribute to daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin on her 24th birthday.
In an Instagram post, which included a slideshow of photos of Delilah, Rinna, 58, expressed her love for her daughter — and debuted a new beauty product.
"Happy Birthday @delilahbelle 💞 I love you to the moon and back!!!!" Rinna wrote in the caption.
To celebrate, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced a new lip kit, inspired by Delilah, would be available in her makeup collection. "💋 In honor of Delilah's birthday we are launching the Delilah lip kit today! Delilah designed the kit and it's become my favorite!"
Rinna's Instagram Story was full of tributes to Delilah, too. Her daughter — who she welcomed with father Harry Hamlin — was seen in childhood photos. "Almost 24," Rinna captioned a photo of herself holding Delilah as a baby.
"24 years ago I was in labor on our way to Cedars Sinai Hospital," she wrote on a black and white photo of Delilah as a young girl. "Happy birthday sweet girl," she captioned another.
On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo also ventured around Los Angeles to see their Rinna Beauty ads plastered on walls and even a billboard.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.