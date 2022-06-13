"Today you are 21! Happy Birthday! We are so proud of you and the Woman you are becoming! Love you so so so so Much," Lisa Rinna wrote to her daughter with Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna Honors Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 21st Birthday: 'We Are So Proud of You'

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Harry Hamlin attend the Nat Geo's "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 22, 2021 in New York City.

Lisa Rinna is celebrating younger daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin on the model and actress's 21st birthday.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, shared a series of photos of her daughter over the years on Instagram in honor of her big day.

"AMELIA GRAY! 💞💞💞 Today you are 21! Happy Birthday," she captioned the snaps. "We are so proud of you and the Woman you are becoming! Love you so so so so Much!!! ❤️❤️❤️♊️🕊#505"

Rinna — who's also a longtime fan-favorite Days of Our Lives star — also shared throwback images of her daughter on her Instagram Story, including a photo of her jumping off a balcony into a pool with the caption: "Jump into 21 like…."

Rinna also posted a shot of Amelia smiling with her father Harry Hamlin and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday.

Amelia kicked off her birthday on Sunday with celebratory dinner.

On Sunday, Rinna shared a clip of her daughter — wearing a leopard print dress and sporting bleached eyebrows — being serenaded while sitting in front of cake with a sparkler. Harry, 70, could also be seen sitting at the table.

Rinna also posted a picture on Instagram Sunday of Amelia striking a midair pose as she jumped into a lake, writing, "Someone is almost 21 June 13 2001."

Rinna showed her pride in daughter's professional accomplishments while shopping in New York City. She shared a video on Instagram of Amelia standing in front of a screen with a video of herself playing at Alexander Wang store.

"The soon to be Birthday Girl in soho today @ameliagray @alexanderwangny ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the clip.

On Friday, Rinna shared a sweet tribute to Delilah on her 24th birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday @delilahbelle 💞 I love you to the moon and back!!!!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the mother-daughter duo.