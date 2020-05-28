RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Asks Denise Richards If She Tells Daughters About Charlie Sheen's 'Hookers'

"Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?" Lisa Rinna asks Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards is questioning longtime friend Lisa Rinna's "agenda" after she was asked a personal question about her ex-husband and their children during a girls getaway.

During Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the diamond-holding Bravo stars traveled up the coast to Santa Barbara, California. And what would a Housewives trip be without a little drama?

During dinner, Denise talked about her decision to film the raunchy 1998 thriller Wild Things. While discussing the risqué movie with her castmates, Lisa asked Denise how she would "feel when your girls see it?"

"Well, I hope to God they don't see it," said Denise, to which Lisa replied, "They've probably already seen it."

"They haven't seen it," insisted Denise, who shares daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 14, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. (Denise, who is now married to Aaron Phypers, also adopted daughter Eloise, 8, in 2011.)

She went on to say, "I don't want them to have that visual. I didn't think back then, s---, I wonder one day what my kids are going to think. I really would have changed a lot if I did that."

Image zoom Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Referring to her pizza party weeks prior, when the women discussed threesomes loudly in front of her children, Denise, 49, later told the group, "You know, I had you all over at my house, and I had my kids there and their friends, and honestly, I've never talked about a threesome with my child before. ... I would not want to hear my mother and her friends talking about threesomes."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She added in a confessional, "I'm not a prude, but that doesn't mean I want my kids or their friends hearing adult conversations at our home. ... It's so surprising that these women are not getting it."

The dinner concluded with Denise saying: "Honestly, it takes a lot to offend me. I wasn't even going to say anything until Sami said something to me and I was like, oh s---, you know, it affected her. So I just told her I apologize that you heard that and I hope that your friends don't go home and say anything to their parents." When Erika asked what Sami said, Denise told the group, "I don't want to get into this anymore. It's not that big of a deal. We're done. I don't want to talk about my kids right now."

But the rest of the women remained confused by the contrast between Denise's bawdy personality last season and more conservative approach now. While sitting down together for lunch the next day, Lisa, 56, told Denise she didn't "feel comfortable about this conversation that went down last night. I feel like you shut us down a little bit, Denise, with all due respect, by saying we're not going to talk about the kids."

"We had talked and talked and talked. There was nothing else I could say about the issue," Denise replies.

But Lisa told Denise that, based on her reaction to the threesome banter, she did care.

Denise clarified that she "wasn't angry. It was just because my daughter brought it up," she said, referencing Sami. "And now I know that moving forward they won't be in earshot of this group."

But in a confessional, Lisa said she knows Denise's daughter, Sami, and "it's hard for me to imagine that Sami went to her and was like, 'I'm really concerned about this.' "

"Like, if I put myself in that position and one of my kids came up at that age and said, 'Hey, you know we overheard you guys talking about threesomes,' I think the kids would've giggled, I would have giggled and that would have been that," she continued. (And as viewers recall, Sami told her mom she found the whole discussion funny.)

At the table, Lisa told Denise, "I feel like you're using the kids to make us somehow feel bad."

Having been friends for more than two decades, Denise told Lisa, "You of all people know I'm not a judgmental person. I can take a lot."

For Erika Girardi, though, "it felt a little judge-y for us."

"I am not judging any one of you and I'm not upset or mad at anyone about it," Denise insisted.

Erika then reminded her that she was "concerned enough to bring it up to three people."

Lisa chimed in and said to Denise, "with all due respect, you're being contradictory because of the way you're open about sex as much as I am."

Denise interjected: "But I don't talk to my kids about a happy ending or my husband's penis."

"Yeah, but you put a picture of him on Instagram," said Erika, referencing an Instagram photo of Denise's shirtless husband Aaron lying in bed while sleeping under a white sheet.

"And I took it down because my daughter was uncomfortable," Denise said.

Image zoom Denise Richards with daughters Sami, Eloise and Lola Denise Richards/Instagram

From Lisa's perspective, "the point is, she posted it because that is who she is."

"You can't talk about the size of your husband's penis and getting a happy ending and then we're the bad moms," Erika said. (Last season, Denise told the group that "Aaron had never had a happy ending and we were on the hunt" and that she "wanted him to have one" during a massage.)

Though Denise clarified that she "didn't say you were [a bad mom]," Erika felt "it infers that."

Lisa then called her friend a "hypocrite."

"I think it's a little convoluted for us," Lisa explained. "You have to f------ own it is really what I'm trying to say, Denise. You can't be a hypocrite about it."

"I'm not trying to be a hypocrite here. Yes, I put something on Instagram, but stuff that I tell privately with a group of girlfriends and we're having fun, I'm not thinking, oh, my kids are going to see this," Denise replied.

Then, Lisa brought up a rather personal topic about Denise's ex, Charlie: his affiliation with sex workers.

"Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?" Lisa asked. "Because you've been quite free with us." (Last May, Denise revealed on RHOBH that Charlie, 54, had once brought a “hooker” to Thanksgiving dinner.)

Taken aback, Denise said, "Privately, I've had private conversations with them."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen with daughters Lola and Sami

The question from Lisa was shocking to Denise, who questioned her longtime friend's "agenda" in bringing up the topic.

"Wow. This is my friend of 20 years. She knows I've protected these kids all these years. I don't know if she's trying to embarrass me or humiliate me," Denise said in a confessional. "I don't know. I don't know what her agenda is, but whatever it is, it's f------ hurtful. Really hurtful."

Erika then told her, "just in the grand scheme of things that they could have come to you with throughout their life, you know there are going to be bigger things that come up."

"Well, of course, Erika, my God, there has been lots of things," Denise said. "But is that a free pass then that you can say anything because in the grand scheme of things, my kids, what they've been exposed to?"

"To me, what we did is very low on the totem pole," Erika replied.

"Everyone can have their opinion," Denise said. "It's fine."

And Kyle Richards' opinion? "You're living in denial, Denise."