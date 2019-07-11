Lisa Rinna Admits She Almost Quit RHOBH After Munchausen Drama with Yolanda Hadid

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna may be one of the most beloved stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there was a time when she contemplated saying goodbye to the hit Bravo series.

Throughout season 6 of RHOBH, the ladies doubted former cast member Yolanda Hadid‘s 2012 Lyme disease diagnosis, even mentioning Munchausen syndrome, a mental disorder in which someone falsely believes he or she is physically ill. At the time, Rinna, 56, was at the center of the drama.

Now, two years after the storyline aired in 2016, Rinna admitted in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that she grew close to departing RHOBH, noting the drama surrounding Hadid, 55.

But to Bravo fans’ — and executive producer Andy Cohen‘s — delight, Rinna continued on the series and has become one of the most recognizable faces on the show. “She’s fun to watch,” Cohen told The Times. “She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. … I just think she’s entertaining.”

As RHOBH viewers recall, Hadid found out what Munchausen syndrome was as the sixth season aired.

RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Defends Lisa Rinna to Kim Richards on RHOBH: ‘Who Cares About Some Fuzzy Bunny?’

Knowing that Rinna even brought it up in connection with Hadid’s health was “the biggest f—ing blow I’ve ever had in my life … sorry is not enough,” Hadid said to Rinna during a February 2016 episode.

“You labeled Kim last year, you labeled Brandi [Glanville] and now you’re labeling me,” Hadid told Rinna, who in turn defended herself as a tortured party to someone else’s gossip. (She declined to name that other person doing the gossiping.)

Every single other one of the women was sitting at the table with Hadid and Rinna, and didn’t keep from participating, including trying to make Hadid understand what confused them about her Lyme disease.

But by the end of the argument, Hadid was loved and supported. She and Rinna hugged it out, but the breakthrough seemed short-lived.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on,” Rinna told the camera, “but there’s still blood gushing all over the place.”

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Confronts Lisa Vanderpump, Claims RHOBH Star ‘Set Up’ Dorit Kemsley with PuppyGate

The Munchausen feud is far from the first blowup with Rinna at the center, but this season, the star has been on the sideline amid Puppygate involving castmates Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Nonetheless, Rinna remains a vocal cast member.

“I see her as a character because it’s not all of who I am,” Rinna told the Times. “I’m watching Lisa on the Real Housewives — or Rinna, as I like to call her. She’s funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I’m like, ‘God, she’s the comic relief.’ ”

And while Rinna would like to continue starring on the franchise, her future on the Bravo series is uncertain, according to the star.

“My contract is up, I can tell you that,” she said. “So whether we re-up it I guess is up to the Bravo gods. I would like to go back.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.