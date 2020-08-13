"I should have sent a text. I didn't and I think that's where I feel really bad, because you would have warned me," Lisa Rinna told Denise Richards on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Rinna Admits She Should Have 'Warned' Denise Richards About the Brandi Glanville Affair Claim

Longtime friends Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards are agreeing to be kinder to one another following a heart-to-heart that left both stars in tears.

On Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cameras returned to Rome, Italy, where the diamond-holding ladies — Lisa, Denise, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke — were vacationing on a cast trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The episode picked up while the women were out at dinner, where Denise claimed that Brandi Glanville had "said that she has had sex with people from this group" as Kyle and Dorit looked down the table at Lisa. (Denise's claim came after the ladies revealed earlier on the trip that Brandi had alleged to have slept with Denise, which Denise has denied.)

But both Kyle, 51, and Lisa, 57, didn't believe Denise's most recent claim about Brandi. "I don't think she's ever said that, so don't say that! Don't even put that out there," Lisa told Denise with the point of a finger.

In a confessional, Denise, 49, claimed that "Brandi told me this the very first time I met her. I would never lie about that. But I'm not going to name names because I don't know if it's true or not and I don't care."

From Denise's perspective, "all I'm doing is being honest," she told the table.

She then went on to attempt to clarify what was and was not said to Brandi. "Let me tell you this," she told Teddi. "Did I say anything about you guys? No I did not. She's the one that actually said that about you."

But to Lisa, "it feels dirty," she told Denise. "It's not clean. Someone's not being honest," Lisa continued.

"It's so frustrating for me to watch Denise Richards like dance around and deny and blame," Lisa told cameras.

"Denise, you have chosen to sit here, then you need to f---ing own it," Lisa told Denise at the table.

Defending herself, Denise said, "I have owned it and it's not good enough."

"Denise, if you want to be here, you're here. If you don't want to be here, then go!" Lisa yelled from across the table. "You don't want to be here."

"Lisa, you're being very rude right now," Denise calmly told her friend.

Continuing the conversation over a round of drinks, Denise further denied that she made negative comments about Erika to Brandi. "I never said that about you," Denise said about Brandi's claim that the Wild Things actress called Erika a "cold-hearted bitch."

"I swear on my mother's grave," said Denise, who claimed that Brandi "is lying about that. She's f---ing lying. Actually she's the one that said that. I would never say that."

"Lisa, that's the truth!" Denise told Lisa.

"Brandi said to me, 'I heard Erika was really cold towards you.' I agreed with it. I said, 'She was cold towards me,' " Denise told cameras. "I didn't lie. I did agree with the things she brought up."

Image zoom RHOBH

She further clarified that Brandi said about Teddi: "She didn't say 'desperate' to be in the group. She did say the ride on the coattails," said Denise. "I actually said worse s--- about Teddi than Brandi said I said, so that's what I'm confused about," Denise said in a confessional.

Though Denise was attempting to explain her side of the story, Lisa said, "I don't know what I believe."

Getting emotional, Denise began to cry. "I have been so f---ing honest and then some," she said as she wiped away tears.

The next day, the tears continued, but they were coupled with an apology and forgiveness between Denise and Lisa.

"I texted Denise last night checking on her and I didn't hear back," Lisa told cameras, "so I think she's mad at me and it's a friendship worth fighting for because I really like Denise."

Sitting down together the following morning, Lisa told Denise, "last night was really tough and I'm sorry about that."

"Energy that you are projecting towards me comes off like you are attacking me, and you are almost interrogating me. And several of these big dinners, you're coming off as a mean friend," Denise said. "I feel like why the f--- did you even invite me here."

"Because I love you," Lisa told her. "Because you're my friend."

To Denise, "it doesn't come off that way." She then explained that "when you see your friend upset, if I saw you crying at the table and everyone was coming at you, I would say, 'Guys, stop.' Like, who does that? And keep going and going and going?"

"It's so hurtful," Denise admitted.

Explaining her perspective, Lisa said, "Here's the thing that was not okay for me last night. What you said about Brandi towards us ..."

"Is true," Denise claimed.

But for Lisa, "that's not cool." (The night before, Denise claimed that "Brandi has said that she has had sex with every single woman she's come in contact with, including some of the people from this group.")

Image zoom Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

"I said she has said that about so many people," said Denise.

"But when you said it was somebody at the table, that's not fair," said Lisa. "You don't need to tit for tat it. And you've tit for tatted a little bit with me — don't do it anymore."

At that, Denise asked her to "stop attacking me. I had your back. I defended you with Kyle at my house when she kept telling you to f--- off and 'f--- you.' "

If "everyone for the last 20 dinners kept coming at you, I would as your friend step in and say, 'Stop. Guys.' That's where I feel like you have not been a friend to me," Denise told her.

Though Lisa was "trying to clear the air" the night prior, she realized she "did it in a f---ing terrible way."

Denise went on to say that she's "never experienced this with you, and I've known you a long time."

"If you're mad at me, I respect that," said Lisa.

But Denise wasn't mad. "I am hurt. That's it," she said. "I'm not mad at you. I am very hurt."

Beginning to cry, Lisa told her, "I don't want to hurt you, Denise. I don't want to hurt you. I don't want to hurt you, I don't."

"Then please stop," said Denise.

Breaking down in tears, Lisa admitted she felt "like I really failed you, Denise. I'm just trying to make it so that everybody can move on and I've just f---ed up even more and I just don't know what to do about it."

"Lisa, just be you," Denise said. "You're strong and you do stand up for what's right. Because that's the friend that I love."

Lisa proceeded to admit, "I should have come to you. And I should have warned you," she said, referring to the claim that Brandi and Denise had slept together.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville Getty images; Bravo

As viewers will recall, Brandi revealed to Kyle and Teddi before the trip to Rome that Denise had been gossiping about her fellow Housewives. Brandi also implied that the actress is in an open marriage, but she said that Denise allegedly warned her not to tell her husband Aaron Phypers about their alleged hookup.

After their flight was delayed, Denise and Garcelle arrived in Italy. The next day, the women joined Teddi, Kyle, Lisa, Dorit, Erika and later Sutton for some sight-seeing and shopping.

The women later decided to dress up for dinner at their hotel, where the drama unfolded.

"I should have sent a text. I didn't and I think that's where I feel really bad, because you would have warned me," an emotional Lisa said on Wednesday's episode.

"I would have. I would have told them, 'Guys, don't go there,' " said Denise.

Lisa then proceeded to apologize. "I just've been mean and angry. It's just not like me. I don't know what's going on, Denise," she said. "But I'm sorry."

Also tearing up, Denise told her: "It's not just you. It's the rest of the women. Some of them, I don't even know why they even have me around and then try and destroy my family. For what?"

"I hate to see you sad too," said Denise.

Denise then asked Lisa if she wanted to join her, Sutton and Garcelle for a church service, an invite that Lisa accepted.

"Lisa, I love you," said Denise. "I love you, I really do."

The castmates — both emotional — then shared a hug.

"I'm gonna be a better friend," Lisa shared.

"I'll be a better friend for you too," Denise agreed.