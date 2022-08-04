Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Social Media Bad Behavior: 'I've Just Been a Nightmare, I Know It'

Lisa Rinna got real on Wednesday night about her recent social media behavior.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her headline-making antics online, admitting that she knows she's been misbehaving.

"I'm such a freaking mess, I'm a freaking mess," Rinna, 59, said, telling Cohen, "You can call me what you want!"

The Housewives executive producer, 54, didn't hold back in his response. "A disaster," he called Rinna. "A double disaster."

"Call me that! I am! It's true," she said. "Andy, I've just been a nightmare right now, that's all I can tell you. I have been a flipping nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I am fully aware. I'm self aware that I'm a mess right now, I'm just a mess. So let's hope it gets better."

Cohen appeared to appreciate her candidness, but didn't let Rinna off the hook.

"Let's hope," he responded, also pointing out, "You make so much trouble for yourself. ... You know what the funny thing is? It's all in your hands. It's all in your control."

"I know," Rinna said.

Last month, Rinna issued an Instagram apology for her comments online, saying that her bad behavior was rooted in emotional turmoil since the death of her mother in November.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote. "I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more," she explained. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it's not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I'll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it. 🙏🏻❤️🕊🕊🕊"

Rinna had come under fire after facing racism allegations for her beef with costar Garcelle Beauvais. The accusations surfaced shortly after The Real alum, who is the Bravo hit's first and only Black lead, called newcomer Diana Jenkins "uneducated" over a remark she made to another Black woman on Instagram.

"We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist," the soap actress wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. "That's bulls---. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

She had also been involved in an ongoing back and forth with a marketing manager who accused her of paying him to plant negative stories about her RHOBH costar Kathy Hilton, a claim Rinna has categorically denied.

Rinna's mother suffered a stroke in November and died days later. Since then, the actress has frequently opened up about the difficulties she's faced in coping with the loss.

"I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever present for me during this time," she wrote on her Instagram Story in May. "I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process? I am having a very hard time but I'm trying to just allow space for all of the feelings."

