Lisa Loring, the Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64 After 'Massive Stroke'

The actress also had a recurring role on the soap opera As the World Turns and guest starred on several TV shows including Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 10:07 AM
Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2019; THE ADDAMS FAMILY - "Fester Goes on a Diet" - Season Two - 1/14/66, Wednesday (Lisa Loring)
Lisa Loring in 2019 (L) and as Wednesday Addams in 1966. Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams on the original 1960s TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died. She was 64.

Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg told the outlet.

"It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," family friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook Sunday. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure."

"She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," Jacobson added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Loring was born on Feb. 16, 1958, in the Marshall Islands, according to THR, and after her parents divorced, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother. Her first role was on the medical drama Dr. Kildare in 1964.

While Loring is best known for her role on The Addams Family, she also starred in ​​Phyllis Diller's short-lived sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton, and made appearances on several hit shows including The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones. She also played Cricket Montgomery in a recurring role on As the World Turns from 1980 to 1983.

The actress's death comes in the midst of her famous character Wednesday experiencing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to Netflix's hit show Wednesday.

Loring's interpretation of the character was "sweet-natured but gloomy, and had a penchant for collecting creepy pets including a black widow spider named Homer and a lizard named Lucifer, as well as playing with a headless doll," according to Variety.

Jackie Coogan (1914 - 1984) as Uncle Fester, Blossom Rock (1895 - 1978) as Grandmama Addams, and Ted Cassidy (1932 - 1979) as Lurch. Front row, left to right: Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams, Carolyn Jones (1930 - 1983) as Morticia Addams, John Astin as Gomez Addams, and Ken Weatherwax as Pugsley Addams.
The Addams Family cast circa 1965. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

Loring married four times, according to THR. She tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Farrell Foumberg at age 15 and had her first child, Vanessa, the next year. They divorced in 1974 and she then married actor Doug Stevenson in 1981, which ended in divorce in 1983.

She married adult film star Jerry Butler in 1987, and the two divorced in 1992. Her fourth and final marriage was to Graham Rich, whom she married in 2003 and divorced in 2014. Loring is survived by two daughters: Vanessa, plus Marianne Stevenson.

"She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," Jacobson continued in her Sunday tribute to Loring. "Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories."

"RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl ... you were a ton of fun," she concluded.

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Betty White
Betty White's Life in Photos
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega Serves Up Spooky Wednesday Addams Vibes in First Look at 'Twisted' New Netflix Series
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
George JONES and Tammy WYNETTE, with George Jones
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Relationship Timeline
Wednesday Addams finds murder and mayhem at new school in 'Wednesday' trailer
Everything to Know About Netflix's Upcoming 'Addams Family' Series, 'Wednesday'
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81
Farrah Forke
'Wings' Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54 After Cancer Battle: 'Utterly Irreplaceable'