Lisa Ling Says Joy Behar Told Her She Was 'Talking Too Much' on The View

Lisa Ling doesn't want to go back to co-hosting The View full-time.

On Monday, the 48-year-old award-winning journalist appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she spoke about her experience on the daytime talk show, including an awkward exchange with panelist Joy Behar. Ling previously served as a co-anchor from 1999-2002 and returned to guest-host this month.

"I guest-hosted for a week, and I'm so glad I don't do it everyday," Ling told host Jimmy Kimmel of the series, which is known for its heated debates and exchanges. In addition to Behar, the current panel features Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Lisa Ling; Joy Behar Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"On Monday, my first day, I got in a debate with some of the ladies about when Joe Biden called [Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy] a stupid SOB. Do you remember that? And they were saying 'Well, he apologized. It's Okay,' " said Ling.

"I said 'No' ... And it was a little bit of a debate and it got written up like 'Lisa Ling is causing chaos on The View' … Because I get along great with the women," Ling continued, adding however, "during a commercial break Joy did tell me that I was talking too much."

A rep for Behar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ling shared: "It is really difficult to get a word in edgewise. I did a little better this time. I mean, I was 26 when I did the show the first time around."

Ling rejoined The View as the series celebrates 25 years on air. Since reuniting with the other panelists, Ling has promoted her new HBO Max series Take Out with Lisa Ling, discussed politics and shared her thoughts on parenting.

After the Biden Administration withdrew its vaccine mandate for businesses, Ling expressed: "I think it's a shame that they've equated vaccinations with testing. The reality is even if you are vaccinated you can spread COVID-19. To me, it's really a shame that people would be against testing... this is my issue, I feel like a ball was dropped by not investing so much more in robust, rapid testing."

Ling's comments to Kimmel come amid news that Goldberg, 66, has been suspended from ABC and The View after her controversial Holocaust remarks on Monday's episode, which saw her argue that "the Holocaust isn't about race."

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement to PEOPLE, which was also posted to Twitter on Tuesday night.

Continued Godwin: "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."