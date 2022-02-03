Lisa Ling previously said Joy Behar told her she was “talking too much” while guest co-hosting The View

Lisa Ling Clarifies Comments About The View, Says She and Joy Behar Have 'Great Relationship'

Lisa Ling is clarifying her comments about her time guest co-hosting The View during a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

Ling, 48, previously served as a co-host on the daytime talk show from 1999-2002 and returned as a guest last month as the show continues to search for a replacement for Meghan McCain.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, she spoke about her experience returning and mentioned an exchange she had with panelist Joy Behar. After the story was widely reported, though, Ling shared an update on her Instagram page on Thursday, calling her comments "a mistake."

"I want to clear up a mistake that I made on @jimmykimmellive the other night," the journalist began. "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn't say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them."

She continued, "As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn't the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."

"THE VIEW certainly is a different show than it was when I was on it 20 years again, but when I told Kimmel that I'm glad I don't do It every day, it's because in the age of social and partisan media, everything that the co-hosts say becomes fodder for attack. It takes balls to be on that show, and frankly, my skin is no where near being thick enough," Ling concluded.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she had said, "I guest-hosted for a week, and I'm so glad I don't do it everyday," before further reflecting on the experience.

"On Monday, my first day, I got in a debate with some of the ladies about when Joe Biden called [Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy] a stupid SOB. Do you remember that? And they were saying 'Well, he apologized. It's okay,' " Ling recalled.

"I said 'No' ... And it was a little bit of a debate and it got written up like 'Lisa Ling is causing chaos on The View' … Because I get along great with the women," she said, adding, "during a commercial break Joy did tell me that I was talking too much."

"It is really difficult to get a word in edgewise," she shared. "I did a little better this time. I mean, I was 26 when I did the show the first time around."