Lisa Kudrow on What She Thinks Her Friends Character, Phoebe, Would Be Doing in Quarantine

Lisa Kudrow is weighing in on what her Friends character, Phoebe Buffay, would be doing if she were quarantining during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress said Phoebe and her husband Mike Hannigan (played by Paul Rudd) would be leaning on her character's signature creativity.

"I feel like if they'd had kids she would be militaristic about creating art," said Kudrow, 56. "So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects."

Kudrow also discussed the upcoming Friends reunion, which has been postponed until the cast can safely be together along with a live audience.

"No audience has seen us together since the show was over," she said. "We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes. It's not us playing our characters. It's not an episode. It's not scripted. It's six of us coming together for the first time in I don't know how long."

"I am really looking forward to it, because I think that I remember things, but then I talk to Matt [LeBlanc] or Jennifer [Aniston], and they remember everything," Kudrow added. "It's really fun."

Looking back on Friends, Kudrow said the wildly popular 90s sitcom "has been nothing but good" for her, but later added that if the show were to air today, it would be "completely different."

"Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure," she said. "I'm not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong."

She continued, "Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."

Friends, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, has seen a resurgence of popularity in recent years, something Kudrow chalked up to "nostalgia."