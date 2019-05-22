Friends Alumna Lisa Kudrow to Star in New Amazon Comedy Good People

Lisa Kudrow has found her next acting gig.

The Friends actress is set to star in the upcoming Amazon comedy Good People.

The series, written by Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings, follows three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college university. Together, they attempt to navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas of complex subjects with current ethical views.

Kudrow will star as Lynn Steele, the university ombudsman. According to Deadline, her character finds herself struggling to stay in touch with the younger generation, even though she’s dedicated her career to championing women.

“Dreams do come true,” Cummings tweeted of Kudrow’s casting.

Kudrow with also executive produce Good People.

Cummings and Greg Kinnear will also star, while Daniels will direct the pilot.

While Kudrow is best known for playing Phoebe on Friends, the actress recently admitted that starring on the show had a negative effect on her body image.

“You see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh, my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,’” Kudrow said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer — bigger, like my bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

The actress, 55, said that for a time she maintained being “too thin” — even though it made her sick.

“Unfortunately for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good. And that’s all I ever got,” she told the host. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time. A cold, sinus infection… I was always sick.”

Now, however, Kudrow said she tries to feel more at peace with her body.

“I have a whole battle all the time,” she said. “I end up with, ‘So what? So, all right. You’re older. That’s a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?’”

Her other TV credits include the critical darlings The Comeback and Web Therapy.