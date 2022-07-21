"He said, 'It's actually really funny. The guys are so funny ... Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, 'F--- you!'" Kudrow joked about her son's reaction to the sitcom

Lisa Kudrow Jokes Her Son Was 'Demeaning' About Her Friends Role After Watching Show for First Time

Lisa Kudrow's son is finally understanding the hype about her iconic sitcom Friends, much to his surprise!

On a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Emmy-nominated actress revealed that her 24-year-old son, Julian Murray Stern, finally got around to watching a few episodes of Friends while he was sick with COVID.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kudrow, 58, called the moment "the most thrilling thing" as she recalled their conversation to Meyers, 48.

"He called me up and said, 'So I just watched the first two episodes. It's really good, Mom,'" she recounted. "I said, 'Thanks.' He said, 'Can I ask you some questions about that?' I'm like, 'Yes!' I almost started crying. I didn't think that anyone in my family liked that show."

"He was 5 when we were finished... but he did start watching when his friends at school started watching," she continued. "He watched it and he was impressed."

However, Kudrow's only complaint came when her son appeared to be genuinely surprised that the beloved sitcom was good.

"He said, 'It's actually really funny,'" Kudrow said with a laugh, quoting her son. "'I mean, the guys are so funny.'"

After pausing for a moment to jokingly frown at Julian's sentiments, Kudrow noted that her son did acknowledge how she was also funny in her role of wacky singer-songwriter Phoebe Buffay.

"He's like, 'No, I mean you're funny too,'" she said, before joking, "Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, 'F--- you!' I mean, I thought it, I didn't say it."

"It's not required that you're a fan," she added of her son's relationship to her work. "You don't have to like what I do. But don't … be so demeaning!"

Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern Lisa Kudrow and her son, Julian Murray Stern | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kudrow shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, who she married in May 1995.

While filming season 4 and 5 of Friends, Kudrow's pregnancy was written into the show. Fans of the iconic N.Y.C.-set comedy series will remember Phoebe acting as a surrogate mother for her brother Frank and his wife Alice in her character's storyline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you, love you, love you, love you,'" Kudrow recalled of the experience to PEOPLE in 2018. "And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' 'Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name."

"So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow Reveals the Sweet Way Her Friends Costars Embraced Her Pregnancy

That was just the start of Julian being embraced by the Friends cast. Last year, Kudrow revealed on an episode of Conan that Julian used to think her costar, Jennifer Aniston, was his mother because he spent so much time on the Friends set as a young child.

"He got a little confused," O'Brien said. "I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston."

"He'd fly into her lap," Kudrow said of her son. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from."

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!' " Kudrow shared with a laugh.