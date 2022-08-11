Lisa Kudrow Admits She's Scared to Ask HBO for Another Season of 'The Comeback'

Lisa Kudrow says there probably won't be a third season of The Comeback — at least not in 2023.

It's not that the actress isn't interested in reviving the comedy, but she can't bring herself to have the conversation with HBO.

Kudrow, 59, said she and co-creator Michael Patrick King "don't know if HBO wants it .... But we haven't asked. We're both sort of like, 'I'm not gonna ask, are you?' 'No, I don't want to hear 'no.'"

She continued in conversation with The Daily Beast: "It's something we love so much. That's why it took nine years the first time!"

The Comeback has aired two seasons, with season 1 first running in 2005, followed by season 2 in 2014. Since the time gap between previous seasons was nine years and it's now nine years since season 2, some fans have been hoping Kudrow and team planned to keep the pattern.

"I don't think we're gonna make it!" she admitted. "Not make it ever, but I don't think we're gonna make it in nine years."

The Comeback starred Kudrow played Valerie Cherish, a former sitcom star who jumps back into Hollywood for a second act of her career. Even in her off time — and without promise of a third season — Kudrow has been brainstorming possible angles for Cherish's continued career.

"We always talk about what it would be. Always," she said. "Younger and younger people come up to me and go The Comeback! because they weren't around when it was on TV and didn't know what it was like in 2005 when it came out."

As for the role of Cherish, Kudrow calls it one of her joys. "And I love being her. My God, that's one of the easiest things to do."

The first two seasons of The Comeback are currently available to stream on HBO Max.