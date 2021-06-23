Lisa Kudrow Says Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox 'Came Running' to Support Her After Mom's Death

"It wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there," Lisa Kudrow said of her Friends costars attending her mother's February 2020 funeral

Kudrow, 57, said her mother died "right at the very beginning" of the COVID-19 pandemic - though the actress said she was "not entirely sure" her mother died from COVID, "because they didn't have tests." Kudrow also recalled that her mother's death "was really quick."

"These women came running to support, that was really nice," she continued of Aniston and Cox. "They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

Kudrow later added, "We were able to have a funeral. Everyone thought I was a freak ... I made the Rabbi announce please don't hug or touch anybody 'cause we had been in an emergency room and there was no COVID protocol there. And everyone thought I was, like, a cold, ice horror of a person."

Kudrow previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020 about the funeral, describing how making the call about her mother's funeral was the "hardest decision because we weren't there yet and we had only just heard the words 'social distancing,' " adding, "I'm a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here."

The HouseBroken star also shared that while "some people [understood]" why she was doing what she did, "most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I'd take two steps back, put up my hands and say, "Hi, thanks for coming.' "