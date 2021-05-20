Lisa Kudrow Says She Got Rachel on a Friends Character Quiz

Lisa Kudrow says she isn't all that similar to her Friends character Phoebe Buffay.

The 57-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show Wednesday, revealing details about the highly anticipated Friends reunion special.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kudrow told host Stephen Colbert she recently took a BuzzFeed quiz to see which Friends character she related to most, and shockingly wasn't linked to her famous role from the hit sitcom.

"I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe, you know? Favorite color? 'Yellow!' " she said. "And it just said 'Rachel.' "

Lisa Kudrow Took A "Which 'Friend' Are You?" Quiz - Turns Out She's A Rachel Lisa Kudrow | Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Though Kudrow didn't relate to the beloved Phoebe — but clarified she definitely wouldn't retake the quiz — the Emmy-winner said that when she initially auditioned for the series, she was actually more drawn to Rachel's character.

"It's funny because when I first read the script, and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw Rachel and I just went, 'Oh, that's like a Long Island JAP — that could be hilarious. I can identify with that more.' But they said, 'No, no. Phoebe,' '" Kudrow explained.

Friends Reunion Credit: Mark Seliger

In this week's cover story, the six stars opened up about filming the "emotional" special 17 years after the hit show wrapped.

"Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?" Aniston, 52, wondered.

The group discussed the impact of Friends, one of the highest-rated television shows of all time, and how it has remained popular years after its finale.

"It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," Perry said. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

Ahead of the HBO special, the streaming service dropped the much-anticipated official trailer and key art for the unscripted gathering on Wednesday.