Lisa Kudrow on 'Jarring' 'Friends' Body Image Experience After Seeing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her experience with body image.

During her appearance on the Podcrushed podcast in August, the actress spoke about how she felt after seeing her costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox "in clothes" while starring in the popular sitcom Friends.

"I thought I was just really skinny. I can do whatever, [but] no, especially in high school. And I look at pictures and say, 'Wow, pictures really distort reality,'" she said. "And it wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'Oh, I don't look like I thought I looked.'"

"And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, 'Oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot,'" Kudrow, 59, continued.

When asked what triggered such thoughts, she explained, "It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes."

"And at first I thought, 'Oh, because they know, like, tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where, exactly, to take something in," she said.

Explaining that she later asked one of the costars to come to her fitting because they were like "sisters," she added, "That's when I would see, 'Oh, okay, it's not just about tailoring…' And I'm not trying to say I was overweight, either. I was not. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body."

However, the actress' perception of her body image eventually changed as she grew older.

"I just realized, 'Oh no — it's okay. This is just what I look like. That's okay. Do what you need to do to be healthy but this is your body and it's okay,'" she explained.

Kudrow played the character of Phoebe Buffay alongside Aniston, 53, who portrayed Rachel Green, and Cox, 58, as Monica Geller in Friends which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

The Comeback star previously recalled how Aniston and Cox showed up to support her after her mother died at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as she appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show last year.

"These women came running to support, that was really nice," she shared at the time. "They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

The trio reunited with their other Friends costars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for the HBO Max reunion special last May.

Kudrow told PEOPLE of the cast's long-lasting bond at the time: "I feel like we can pick up right where we left off, and no time's passed. We're connected no matter what."

"It's still, to me, one of the greatest jobs I've ever had," Aniston added. "It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was, in and of itself, just a spectacular phenomenon, but the friendships and family that came out of it is just — you can't put words to that really. It's priceless."