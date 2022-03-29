In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Lisa Kudrow jokingly debated if she'd choose to do anything this Friends star asked over the requests of her own son

Lisa Kudrow Names the Friends Costar She Would Do Anything for: 'That's Easy'

Lisa Kudrow isn't playing favorites, but there's one costar she'd do anything for.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Better Nate Than Ever star played a game called "Lisa Blanking Kudrow", in which she had to fill in the blanks in specific prompts. When met with the prompt, "I would do anything blank asked me to," Kudrow didn't have to think.

"Courteney Cox," she said. "That's easy."

DeGeneres then asked a follow-up question. "More so than your child?" the host said.

With just a slight pause, Kudrow responded "Yeah," adding, "You know, if he asks me something that's inappropriate, I have to say no."

But would Kudrow agree to an "inappropriate request" from Cox? "Well, she's an adult and I trust her," Kudrow clarified. "Actually, right now my son is an adult and I trust him."

With that, she changed her answer from Cox to her son Julian.

"Because I'm a good mom," Kudrow said to end the segment.

Another prompt asked Kudrow who, of the Friends cast, is most likely to send an inappropriate meme. "Me, because I would think it means something and then everyone would say why'd you do — that's not what that means," the actress said.

Cox and Kudrow, along with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, famously starred in Friends together from 1994 to 2004.

While the show hasn't been revived, the six stars reunited for an HBO special called Friends: The Reunion last May and revisited some of their favorite memories from the series. Kudrow also revealed why a reboot — including the original actors — probably won't happen.

"I once heard [the creators] say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely. Everyone's lives are very nice," she said. "They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don't want anyone's happy ending unraveled."