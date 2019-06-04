Monica and Phoebe love Snapchat filters just as much as you do.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow shared a hilarious snap on Kudrow’s Instagram Sunday, and the stars agree that they’ve “never looked better.”

The two former Friends co-stars used a Snapchat filter that enhances the user’s face, with extra-big eyes and evened out features. But once the user opens their mouth, the filter reveals crooked teeth in an oversized smile. The photo posted by Kudrow, 55, shows her looking cute with her mouth closed, and Cox, 54, with a giant mouth.

“I’ve never looked better. And Courteney too,” Kudrow captioned the photo.

Cox agreed, in a comment adding, “We really do Lisa. We really do.”

Kudrow and Cox aren’t strangers to Instagram.

In April, the two friends posted photos of themselves enjoying a girls’ night in together, and in May, Cox posted a throwback of the whole Friends crew before the show that made them household names aired.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” the Cougar Town actress captioned that photo, which showed Cox and Kudrow along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer.

Cox and Aniston, 50, have also remained close in the years since Friends wrapped.

While the Dumplin’ star isn’t on Instagram herself, Cox shared that Aniston encouraged her to post a photo in front of Monica’s New York apartment building from the show on her account.

While fans can enjoy seeing the Friends stars reunite in real life, don’t expect a reboot of the beloved sitcom.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE last October. “I just don’t see it happening.”

“Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time,” she added. “But I don’t see it happening.”

While the gang may not be acting all together again, they did enjoy a reunion dinner at Aniston’s house, Kudrow told Marc Maron recently on his WTF podcast.

“We all still get along. We had dinner a couple years ago, everybody, for the first time since we were finished,” the Comeback star said. “We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun.”