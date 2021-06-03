Lisa Kudrow Reveals Emotional Friends Reunion Moment Viewers May Have Missed 

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears … and I grab a napkin or a tissue,” the actress said of a favorite moment from the Friends reunion special

Blink and you'll miss a moving moment in the Friends reunion special between Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow says.

The Feel Good star, 57, pointed out a quick, quiet interaction the two costars shared at the start of the HBO Max special, in conversation with E! News Wednesday.

Asked to identify a favorite moment from filming the reunion, Kudrow revealed why something with Cox, 56, and LeBlanc, 53, tugged at her heartstrings most.

Friends Reunion Special Credit: Terence Patrick/HBO Max

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears — and then Schwimmer pointed this out, we were watching it together like Thursday night — and I grab a napkin or a tissue," the actress said. "LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden, premiered on May 27 and saw the show's famous cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright — share a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

In another lighthearted reunion moment between LeBlanc and Cox, the actor teased his friend about hiding her script in the bowl of fruit sitting on Monica's kitchen table as the group walked around Stage 24.

Lisa Kudrow Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I saw it [one day on set] and I was like, 'What is this?' And she was like, 'Mind your business,' " he recalled to the cast. "So before we shot that night, I erased it all and she got so mad at me!"

Kudrow said she also noticed that there was "always a script" in the apartment's kitchen sink, but she didn't know why at the time. Turns out, it was Cox's.

"I had so much of my dialogue within these apples," the Scream star said. "I have memory issues!"

Reflecting on her role as the lovable Phoebe Buffay, Kudrow also revealed she has a hard time rewatching herself on the series today — but husband Michel Stern loves to see her in action.

"He enjoys them more than I do," she said during the special of the reruns. "Because I'm mortified with myself."