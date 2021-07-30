Lisa Kudrow Receives Birthday Wishes from Friends Costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston: 'Love You'

The actress behind Phoebe turned 58 on Friday with messages of love from Monica and Rachel

Lisa Kudrow is getting a lot of love on her birthday!

On Friday, the Friends alum turned 58. In honor of the special day, several of her costars — including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox — shared sweet tributes to their friend.

"Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know," Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair. "Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that's just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you ❤️"

"Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?" she added, referencing Kudrow's hilarious song from the sitcom.

Aniston also shared several photos of herself and Kudrow on her Instagram Story Friday. The first selfie appears to be from a recent reunion, with Aniston giving Kudrow a kiss on the head.

"Happy Birthday my Floosh!" she wrote on the image.

In the second slide, Aniston included a snap from Friends, featuring the actresses laughing together on set.

"Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1... Love you @lisakudrow" she added.

The former costars recently reunited, along with pal Laura Dern, for a girls' weekend over the July 4 holiday.

Lisa Kudrow birthday Credit: jennifer aniston/instagram

In a sweet selfie posted by Cox, 57, the actress smiles alongside Aniston, 52, and Kudrow, who both wore summery attire for the celebration.

"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the images.

Earlier this month, the recent Friends reunion special on HBO Max earned Emmy nominations in four categories: outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

During the reunion special, which premiered in May, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit NBC series.

"It was an incredible time," Cox told her costars during the unscripted special. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it — and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."