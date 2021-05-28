"Love you two so much! ❤️," Jennifer Aniston wrote in the comments section of the photo

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion: 'That's How Long We Waited'

FRIENDS -- "The One with Joey's Big Break" Episode 22 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!

On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.

"Tonight….That's how long we waited to get together," Kudrow wrote alongside the post. "Thanks @_schwim_."

In the comments section, the actors' fellow Friends costars also left sweet reactions to the adorable photo.

"Love you two so much! ❤️," wrote Jennifer Aniston as Courtney Cox added, "Awww I love you guy[s]!!!" beside five red heart emojis.

Alongside Aniston, 52, and Cox, 56, fans also reacted to Kudrow and Schwimmer's selfie snap.

"Best viewing buddies ever!" one user wrote as another added, "I'm still emotional 😭🤧."

"Oh my goshh friendship goals 😩💜," added another Friends fan.

"I love u guys! This reunion made my day, my week, my year a lot better 😍❤️," said one more viewer.

Friends: The Reunion, hosted James Corden, saw the show's famous cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright — share a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

One revelation made during the special revolved around Schwimmer's casting — and how he almost didn't do the series. According to Crane, casting for the show, in general, was "really hard" — but they wrote Ross Geller with Schwimmer in mind. "We had seen David for another role for a pilot we'd done the year before," he explained, as Kauffman added that Schwimmer's "hang-dog expression" stuck with them.

But Crane revealed that Schwimmer "had a miserable experience doing another show" and didn't want to make the move back to television, explaining that she and Crane had "to beg" and "beseech" Schwimmer to come on board.

"We assured him that whatever his past experience was, this was going to be different. We promise," Crane said. "And he came on board."

Meanwhile, Kudrow spoke about her own experience with Friends during the special and opened up about rewatching episodes of the show with her husband, Michel Stern. "He enjoys them more than I do," she said. "Because I'm mortified with myself."