Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Miami star in May

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's divorce is proving to be just as worthy of reality TV as their marriage as The Real Housewives of Miami couple trade jabs in court and the media.

On Lisa's side, the 40-year-old reportedly filed legal paperwork on Monday claiming she's being "financially strangled" by her estranged husband. Hours after that news dropped, Lenny's new girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa, filed a restraining order against Lisa, according to E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her latest divorce paperwork, Lisa alleges that Lenny, 56, "retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds" whenever she "does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands" in the midst of their divorce, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. (PEOPLE confirmed the documents' content with Lisa's team.)

The funds in question apparently stem from a joint credit card overseen by Lenny that Lisa claims was intended to be used for "personal expenses, expenses for the household and expenses for the parties' children."

According to the documents, Lisa claims Lenny is fine to use the card for his own personal expenses — but he's cut her off from the shared financial pool. "While the husband is presently traveling on a no-expense-spared vacation with his presumed girlfriend to Europe, he has left the wife and children without cash, access to funds and less than $3,000 of available credit on the joint credit card," reads the filing.

Lisa claims that this situation has put her in "financial peril." Additionally, she claims Lenny's alleged financial maneuvers transpired after she "expressed serious reservations about [his] request to host, produce and throw a lavish Halloween party with his girlfriend at the marital home for 800-1,000 people with the children present."

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lenny claims, "Lisa uses these court filings to portray me poorly in the press."

"The fact is that I pay for everything for the children separately. Lisa still lives in the home with the children without a single expense," he says. "Recently, she has started abusing the credit card to buy things for herself. Last month the bill was nearly $60K. This month, she continued the abuse, including purchasing jewelry and clothing for herself, which placed the card over the limit just prior to my vacation."

Lenny also says he recently paid $5,000 off of the credit card "in case of emergency." He adds, "I am trying me best to avoid conflict. I just want to be divorced."

A source close to Lisa denies Lenny's claims, telling PEOPLE that "the credit card charges made were the children's birthday party, a psychologist for Lenny and for the attorney fees — that's it."

Though the plastic surgeon filed for divorce in May, he and Lisa are still legally married. They confirmed their split on May 16, and Lisa told PEOPLE via a spokesperson that she was "blindsided" by Lenny's "reckless" divorce announcement.

At the time, Lenny also confirmed the divorce to PEOPLE, saying that specific reasons would "be kept private."

Lenny is now dating model Mazepa, though he told PEOPLE in May: "Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

Now Mazepa is squarely in the middle of the divorce drama since requesting a restraining order against Lisa. The legal paperwork, obtained by E! News, alleges Lisa has been "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements" to harass Mazepa.

The model alleges that Lisa spun a "false narrative" that Lenny cheated with Mazepa ahead of the divorce. "As Lenny pointed out in his own public statement, they have been separated and sleeping in different bedrooms for months now and living separate lives for months now. It is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship," she told E!

Mazepa added, "How can [Lisa] have had 'no idea' about us going out together when she had time to directly threaten me and [my] home with statements like 'you are going to pay' [and] 'I will destroy you'?"

Lisa, however, categorically denies the claims by Mazepa. "This is just another attempt at a woman who is a self-admitted home wrecker further trying to stay relevant. Hopefully her 15 minutes will be up soon," Lisa tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her baseless allegations."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.