Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Relationship Timeline

Here's a breakdown of Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's history together.

The reality star and her famed plastic surgeon husband first entered the Bravo bubble when they made their debut on the Real Housewives of Miami's second season in September 2012.

Lisa and Lenny's relationship dates back to 2007 when the couple went on their first date together in October. Two months later, the RHOM star moved to Miami to live with her beau before he proposed to her six months later.

Since tying the knot in 2009, the pair has created a name for themselves on social media, consistently wooing their followers with their lavish lifestyle, including traveling the world to exotic locales such as Venice, St. Tropez, and Paris.

Throughout their first two seasons on the Bravo series, Lisa vocalized her struggles with Lenny in expanding their family as a result of conception complications. The couple eventually welcomed two children in 2015 and 2019 via surrogate.

The couple's romance later reached its breaking point in May 2022 when they announced their breakup, followed by a divorce filing.

From their 13-year marriage together to the legal filings against each other, here's everything to know about Lisa and Lenny's romantic past.

Oct. 24, 2007: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein go on their first date

lisa hochstein/instagram

In an anniversary post shared in October 2018, the reality star recalled her first date with Lenny 11 years ago. The Canadian also shared that she moved to Miami, Florida to be with him two months later.

June 2008: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein get engaged

Six months after Lisa's move to Miami, Lenny proposed. The RHOM star detailed the beginnings of her relationship with the surgeon on her Instagram.

Oct. 24, 2009: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein get married

lisa hochstein/instagram

Lisa and Lenny wed on Oct. 24 in 2009, the same exact day that they had their first date. The two said "I do" in the backyard of their Sunset Island mansion.

2009: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein go on their honeymoon in Greece

The newlyweds jetted off to Europe for a Greece getaway following their nuptials in 2009. They enjoyed the beautiful island of Santorini and as they kicked back on the beach.

Feb. 7, 2010: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein attend the Super Bowl

The newly married couple stepped out to cheer on the New Orleans Saints and their football friend, Reggie Bush, as the team snagged the win at the XLIV Super Bowl in 2010. The big game was held in Miami, where the pair viewed from special box seats.

Sept. 13, 2012: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein make their RHOM debut

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Bravo fans were first introduced to the Hochsteins when the couple made their RHOM debut during season 2 in September 2012. For two seasons, fans watched as the couple struggled to expand their family amid fertility complications.

April 1, 2013: Lisa Hochstein opens up about her fertility struggle

Since tying the knot in 2009, Lisa and Lenny had hoped to expand their family by 2013, but due to unknown medical complications, the reality star struggled to conceive.

"We're still actively trying the IVF," she told YourTango at the time. "We're going to do another cycle, and we're always trying things that are different. We're hoping that this time around, we'll have a good outcome and have a little boy or girl. These things take time, and I've talked to many women and I've realized that we're not alone."

She revealed that prior to her pregnancy challenges, she had always wished for a boy, but amid her ongoing struggles, she would be happy with whatever the stork delivered her.

During an episode of RHOM, Lisa voiced her concerns over her inability to conceive and the potential effect it could have on her marriage. "I'm not speaking for everyone, but many times men ultimately get married because they want to start that family," she told the outlet.

"Although Lenny has never voiced that he would leave me, I know it's a very important thing for himself and myself to have children," she added. "So who knows later on in life? People change, relationships change."

2013: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein briefly split

lisa hochstein/instagram

In the wake of fertility complications, Lenny "strayed" from Lisa for a brief period of time, the reality star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January 2022. Lisa looked back on the split during the RHOM season 4 premiere.

"One of the reasons that we got married was to, you know, make this family we dreamed of, and, you know, things didn't go as planned," Lisa shared in an interview during the episode. "Because we weren't succeeding at having a family, yeah, we almost got a divorce, and it was devastating."

She also noted that Lenny had an "emotional affair" during their separation. "But Lenny does not give up easily at all. So when he saw that I was serious, and I was done, he came groveling back," she said. "He came back, and it was the best decision of his life."

July 3, 2015: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein welcome their first child

lisa hochstein/instagram

Lisa and Lenny welcomed their first child, a son named Logan, via surrogate while RHOM was off the air in July 2015. After a complicated pregnancy journey, Lisa opened up on The Daily Dish years later about the struggles she faced on the show while trying to get pregnant.

"The first moment I held my son was absolutely surreal," she started to explain. "It's almost as if he had such a calming presence. He was so calm and just looked at me, and I was nervous."

She continued, "You know, I didn't carry him and all of a sudden, I have my son in my arms — and I've waited so long to have that moment. I was crying, I was shaking, overjoyed. And he wasn't crying, he just looked at me."

May 8, 2016: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein celebrate their first Mother's Day as a new family

lisa hochstein/instagram

After wanting to be a mom for a long time, Lisa celebrated her first Mother's Day in May 2016. She gushed to The Daily Dish about the special day, while reflecting on her experience as a new mom.

"I feel like it's Mother's Day every day around here," Lisa said. "Lenny (and Logan) treat me like a princess everyday. I'm a lucky girl."

Oct. 24, 2017: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein celebrate 10 years together

Lisa celebrated two major milestones with Lenny on Oct. 24: eight years of marriage and 10 years together. "10 years together in crazy Miami Beach is probably equivalent to 30 in most states 😂😉🙃" she wrote alongside their wedding photos.

"I love you more today then ever," she continued. "You are the best husband and father to our son I could ever ask for 😍 I am so blessed to have you in my life 💓💓 #tildeathdueuspart #forever."

June 18, 2019: Lisa Hochstein posts a birthday tribute to Lenny Hochstein

lisa hochstein/instagram

Lisa posted a carousel of images on Instagram in a birthday tribute to Lenny in June 2019. She paired the pictures with a heartfelt caption, writing, "Happy birthday to this Genius @lennyhochstein @dr.hochstein everything you touch turns to gold!"

She continued, "You inspire me everyday. Such a hard working, intelligent loving man who puts his family first! Love you! Ps you get younger every year 🥰💋"

Sept. 16, 2019: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein welcome their second child

lisa hochstein/instagram

Four years after their son Logan was born in July 2015, the couple welcomed daughter Elle Marie via surrogate on May 16, 2019. Lisa shared the surprise news two days later on Instagram with a sweet post of the newborn, writing that she and Lenny were "overflowing with joy."

May 11, 2022: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein spark divorce rumors

In early May 2022, Lisa and Lenny sparked divorce rumors when they both showed up at a Miami nightclub separately. Furthermore, the surgeon arrived with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, who Page Six reported was his "new girlfriend," while the reality star showed up an hour later with co-star Larsa Pippen by her side.

May 16, 2022: Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein confirm their breakup

The couple confirmed their breakup to PEOPLE on May 16, with a spokesperson for Lisa saying, "With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them."

The statement continued, "I'm blindsided by [Lenny's] behavior and reckless handling of the situation."

While neither Lenny nor Lisa had officially filed for divorce at the time, Lenny confirmed his relationship with Katharina. "Nothing happened between us until we decided on the divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself," he told PEOPLE.

Lenny also explained why official divorce proceedings have yet to be filed, despite having "contemplated divorce for the last several years." "Our lawyers are trying to negotiate this but filing will be done soon," he said. In addition, Lenny said the reason for his divorce from Lisa will "be kept private."

May 23, 2022: Lenny Hochstein files for divorce from Lisa Hochstein

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

A week after the pair confirmed their breakup, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa. The formal paperwork he filed on May 23 cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Other details in the filing, which was obtained by Page Six, included that the "marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation." Lenny and Lisa signed a prenuptial agreement before they wed in 2009, and, per the terms, Lenny will pay spousal support to Lisa.

Lenny also stated in the filing that he will "fully provide for all of the children's needs" and added he'd like "frequent time-sharing" of the children.

June 19, 2022: Lisa Hochstein posts a Father's Day tribute without Lenny Hochstein

Lisa appeared to throw shade at Lenny on Father's Day when she posted a photo with her kids on her Instagram Story without their dad. "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there who put their families first," the text read alongside a picture of the reality star and her kids.

Aug. 1, 2022: Lisa Hochstein claims she was "financially strangled" by Lenny Hochstein

lisa hochstein/instagram

On Aug. 1, Lisa reportedly filed legal paperwork against her estranged husband, claiming that she's been "financially strangled" by Lenny.

In her latest divorce paperwork, Lisa alleged that Lenny "retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds" whenever she "does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands" in the midst of their divorce, per the documents obtained by Page Six. (PEOPLE confirmed the documents' content with Lisa's team.)

The funds in question apparently stemmed from a joint credit card overseen by Lenny that Lisa claimed was intended to be used for "personal expenses, expenses for the household and expenses for the parties' children."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lenny claimed, "Lisa uses these court filings to portray me poorly in the press." He continued, "The fact is that I pay for everything for the children separately. Lisa still lives in the home with the children without a single expense."

Aug. 2, 2022: Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend files for a restraining order against Lisa Hochstein

Hours after news broke that Lisa filed legal paperwork claiming that she's been "financially strangled" by Lenny, his girlfriend filed a restraining order against Lisa.

The legal paperwork, obtained by E! News, alleged that Lisa had been "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements" to harass Katharina.

The model alleged that Lisa spun a "false narrative" that Lenny cheated with Mazepa ahead of the divorce. "As Lenny pointed out in his own public statement, they have been separated and sleeping in different bedrooms for months now and living separate lives for months now. It is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship," she told the publication.

Mazepa added, "How can [Lisa] have had 'no idea' about us going out together when she had time to directly threaten me and [my] home with statements like 'you are going to pay' [and] 'I will destroy you'?"

Lisa, however, categorically denied the claims by Mazepa. "This is just another attempt at a woman who is a self-admitted home wrecker to further try to stay relevant. Hopefully her 15 minutes will be up soon," Lisa told PEOPLE exclusively. "I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her baseless allegations."