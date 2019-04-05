The Sweetest Photos of Longtime Loves Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

They've been together for more than a decade — and have been cute since day one

By Diana Pearl
April 05, 2019 04:40 PM

NOT A GAME

NOT A GAME

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Momoa didn't let their height difference stop him from a snuggle on the April 2019 Game of Thrones premiere red carpet.

2 of 17

FLIGHT OF FANCY

Action press/MediaPunch

The pair's color coordination at the 2019 Oscars was all the rage on the red carpet.

3 of 17

THINKING PINK

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

And they kept the cuteness going at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

4 of 17

PREFERRED POSE

Richard Shotwell/REX/Shutterstock

Interlocked arms and sweet eye contact: check! The two stayed in sync at his 2018 Aquaman premiere in L.A.

WATCH OUT

WATCH OUT

Kelly Sullivan/Getty

The pair stayed hand-in-hand for a Santos de Cartier Watch Launch party in San Francisco in 2018.

6 of 17

ROSES ARE RED

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Momoa channeled his inner Bachelor with a single red rose between his teeth at the January 2017 premiere of Live by Night.

7 of 17

ALWAYS ADORABLE

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

An intimate moment on the red carpet at the Live by Night premiere in January 2017.

DRESS UP

DRESS UP

Jason Momoa/Instagram

The two are adorable on Momoa's Instagram, and in this shot, he called her the "Moon of my life" and his "Partner in crime."

9 of 17

MISSING YOU

Jason Momoa/Instagram

When Momoa was missing Bonet in November 2016, he couldn't help but post a snap of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Mi amor Be home soon baby."

BOTTOMS UP!

BOTTOMS UP!

Jason Momoa/Instagram

In Belfast, mom and dad had a pint — while the kids took center stage in the Instagram shot.

11 of 17

STRIKE A POSE

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Momoa posted a photo with their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf on Instagram at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in August 2016 — and the family of four was clearly having a blast.

KISS KISS

KISS KISS

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Never ones to shy away from a little PDA, Momoa and Bonet shared a smooch at the 2015 InStyle Awards.

13 of 17

KEEP IT CASUAL

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Momoa shared a cute couple shot of the pair on Instagram.

HUG IT OUT

HUG IT OUT

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Momoa gave Bonet a hug from behind at the Divergent premiere in 2014.

BIG SMILES

BIG SMILES

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

You can't fake grins like these.

FAMILY FUN

FAMILY FUN

Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Joining Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz, the duo attended the premiere of Conan the Barbarian in August 2011.

TOO CUTE

TOO CUTE

Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Later at the premiere of Conan the Barbarian — which Momoa starred in — he and Bonet engaged in a little red carpet PDA.

