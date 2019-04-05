The Sweetest Photos of Longtime Loves Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
They've been together for more than a decade — and have been cute since day one
NOT A GAME
Momoa didn't let their height difference stop him from a snuggle on the April 2019 Game of Thrones premiere red carpet.
FLIGHT OF FANCY
The pair's color coordination at the 2019 Oscars was all the rage on the red carpet.
THINKING PINK
And they kept the cuteness going at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
PREFERRED POSE
Interlocked arms and sweet eye contact: check! The two stayed in sync at his 2018 Aquaman premiere in L.A.
WATCH OUT
The pair stayed hand-in-hand for a Santos de Cartier Watch Launch party in San Francisco in 2018.
ROSES ARE RED
Momoa channeled his inner Bachelor with a single red rose between his teeth at the January 2017 premiere of Live by Night.
ALWAYS ADORABLE
An intimate moment on the red carpet at the Live by Night premiere in January 2017.
DRESS UP
The two are adorable on Momoa's Instagram, and in this shot, he called her the "Moon of my life" and his "Partner in crime."
MISSING YOU
When Momoa was missing Bonet in November 2016, he couldn't help but post a snap of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Mi amor Be home soon baby."
BOTTOMS UP!
In Belfast, mom and dad had a pint — while the kids took center stage in the Instagram shot.
STRIKE A POSE
Momoa posted a photo with their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf on Instagram at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in August 2016 — and the family of four was clearly having a blast.
KISS KISS
Never ones to shy away from a little PDA, Momoa and Bonet shared a smooch at the 2015 InStyle Awards.
KEEP IT CASUAL
Momoa shared a cute couple shot of the pair on Instagram.
HUG IT OUT
Momoa gave Bonet a hug from behind at the Divergent premiere in 2014.
BIG SMILES
You can't fake grins like these.
FAMILY FUN
Joining Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz, the duo attended the premiere of Conan the Barbarian in August 2011.
TOO CUTE
Later at the premiere of Conan the Barbarian — which Momoa starred in — he and Bonet engaged in a little red carpet PDA.