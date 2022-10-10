Lio Tipton is married!

The America's Next Top Model alum and Crazy, Stupid, Love. star, 33, wed entertainment-industry executive Chaz Salembier on Saturday in Wisconsin, and is sharing a sweet photo of the couple from the event — as well as several from their intimate courthouse wedding the previous Thursday! — exclusively with PEOPLE.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of Tipton's family's lake home near Minocqua, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Wearing a white Reformation gown purchased on Poshmark, their mother's veil and white Converse sneakers, Tipton carried a sunflower bouquet as they walked down the aisle with their father. Their cousin played acoustic guitar during the outdoor ceremony in front of 35 guests.

"The advantage of such a low number was that my partner, Chaz, and I were able to celebrate in such a wonderfully intimate way and we were truly able to appreciate everyone sharing such an important weekend with us," Tipton tells PEOPLE.

Lio Tipton and Chaz Salembier. Joe Parks Photography

After the ceremony, family and friends were treated to a Midwest staple: grilled brats, plus a sampling of local Wisconsin cheese.

The fun continued with the newlyweds and their guests enjoying pizza and other bar fare at a local pub in a reception that featured lot of dancing –– and even a dash of college football.

"It was everything and more than we ever hoped for," Tipton says of the festivities. "Neon bar signs, the Alabama game playing in the background and a dance floor lined with arcade games and covered with hundreds of warm string lights, floor to ceiling."

Tipton and Salembier's first-dance song was "Dela" by Johnny Clegg, and their parent dance was to Billy Joel's "Lullaby."

"Dancing was my favorite part of the day," Tipton says. "I love to dance, and dancing with the people I love is the ultimate wedding gift."

Lio Tipton and Chaz Salembier's courthouse wedding. Joe Parks Photography

Saturday's soirée came after Tipton and Salembier were officially wed in a courthouse ceremony in front of 20 guests on Thursday.

The actor wore a suit made by Ukrainian designer Nataliya Novitska for their courthouse vows with Salembier.

"We can't wait to unwind at the lake for a few more days, fish and sit around the fire or on the dock," Tipton tells PEOPLE of their post-wedding plans.

They add, "Then, we can't wait to be back home in L.A. and play video games together and go to the park with our dog, WolfMan (also our ring bearer)."

Lio Tipton and Chaz Salembier. Joe Parks Photography

Tipton, who is currently starring in the Peacock series A Friend of the Family, went Instagram official with Salembier in June 2021.

In the post, they thanked Salembier for being supportive of them after announcing they're now going by the name Lio as well as how they identified as queer and non-binary. (They were previously known as Analeigh.)

"Thank goodness for my partner, @chazsalembier with whom I am in a queer relationship with, who accepts who I am entirely and only encourages and constantly validates my journey forward, even when I have hesitated," Tipton shared alongside a sweet photo of the pair.

"Not everyone has the privilege of such acceptance and love," they continued. "It's not necessarily easy to understand how someone can be trans non binary but, accepting who they are and who they are not, regardless of our natural urge to define them in a traditional way, is so important. To see them for who they are, not what you may expect them to be — that is love. And that is supporting pride. 🏳️‍🌈🙇."

Tipton, who placed third on Cycle 11 of ANTM, previously opened up about their identity in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/she," they began their June 2021 Instagram post. "I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary."

"I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ Lio," they concluded.

Following the announcement, the Vengeance star shared an emotional video to their Instagram Story to thank fans for the "love and the support."

"Clearly didn't affect me at all," Tipton joked through tears. "Thank you."