Lio Rush Addresses His Surprising Exit from The Challenge: 'Thank You for Helping Me Grow'

Lio Rush understands the importance of prioritizing one's mental health.

After making the decision to abruptly leave during Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, the former WWE star (née Lionel Gerard Green) addressed his surprising exit on Instagram, explaining that while the experience took both a mental and physical toll on him, it helped him "grow."

"April 2020 I was let go of my dream job with #WWE during the beginning of the pandemic with no real hope of what was next for me in my career. A few weeks later I was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime by MTV and that was to compete on television for 1 million dollars. I've always had my dreams of becoming reality TV star, so that was cool too," he wrote. "I was so excited for this unlike anything else. This was hands down the hardest decision I've ever made in my life. This was a fresh start and new beginning for me and my family."

During the episode, Rush, 26, said he began struggling after he noticed similarities between living in the house with his fellow contestants and growing up in group homes as a young child.

"Unexpectedly I noticed that I've never been so vulnerable until this experience in the house," he said. "But this is what I've been wanting. So afraid to open up. Force to grow up very fast at a young age due to circumstances in my childhood and during that time I've made mistakes in my life because what kid doesn't."

Ultimately, Rush said he left the show in order to protect his mental health — a decision he hopes will inspire others going through similar experiences.

"I've experienced so much growth from this experience. I was made to be the villain a few years ago and it was heartbreaking. I want to stand before you today as a hero. A hero to anyone out there that suffers from depression, anxiety, PTSD or any mental illness," he wrote. "A hero to the boys and girls who look like me. I came into the house knowing that it'll be a challenge for me mentally on top of the challenge itself"

He continued: "Thank you for helping me grow. I didn't walk away with a million dollars, but I walked away with something far much greater that I was expecting. I love you and goodluck with the rest of the season. Thank you for all of the incredible memories. I promise I will be back, but for now it's time for me to get ready for my little one to come into this world and be here for my beautiful wife during our pregnancy."

Rush is not the first player this season to leave the show unexpectedly. Natalie Anderson was forced to forfeit the game after learning she was pregnant. However, after returning home, she suffered a "heartbreaking" miscarriage.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.