Lindsie Chrisley Says She Will 'Stand' with Her Family Through 'the Good, the Bad and the Ugly'

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about her family after her parents' recent conviction for financial-related crimes.

On Thursday's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lindsie, 32, welcomed her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, to have a "chat about the legal aspect of these things" that have been circulating across the internet as of late — and what part she plays in it.

Responding to some internet posters' accusations that she had testified falsely when on the stand in defense of her parents, her legal representative pointed out the dangers of defamation, equating it to essentially calling someone "a criminal."

Lindsie, whose estrangement from parents Todd and Julie Chrisley has been public knowledge for some time, then asked her lawyer's opinion on "the media attempting to out a reconciliation in the family before we are ready to publicly address that."

After Ghanayem said it's best for people to "back off a little bit and let it take its natural course," Lindsie explained why she thinks it's "harmful" to discuss the matter publicly at this time.

"I think that it's fair to say people who tune in and listen to this podcast, they listen to the Southern Tea [podcast] and watch my social media or my family's social media, I think it's fair to say that there is public interest in what's going on behind the scenes," she said. "Reconciliation, if that's ever a possibility. Possible returns to Chrisley Knows Best, working on projects together. All of those things. It would be naive to say that that's not of interest because we publicly live our lives. And I think that people have every right to be interested in that."

"But at the same time, I think that the pressure of media — and not all media — but certain media pressuring to tell the world about a reconciliation that they have no idea about or the intricacies of that, is very reckless and very harmful," Lindsie continued.

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.

"And I think that it's a double-edged sword, right. Because if I went on Instagram, on this podcast, on my other podcast and talked about this alleged reconciliation, it might come off as there is an agenda behind that versus doing the actual work behind the scenes to put the pieces back together where they need to be," she added. "And maybe not even putting the pieces back together but forming new pieces. That, to me, is a much better approach because that is my real life and I'm having to live that every day and I'm not living that to appease my followers, my listeners, whatever. But it's what's right for me and my personal life, what's right for my family, what's right for my son and as a collective unit to be able to move forward."

Lindsie then said she previously "put my foot in my mouth by going on record and saying there's never a possibility for any type of reconciliation" with her family.

"I will go on record today and say I should never say never in any situation because you don't know what's going to happen in the future to be making statements like that," she said. "So, that was reckless for me to say."

Despite everything she has been through with her family, Lindsie stated that she still has "love" for them.

"I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother," she said. "And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I'm currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them. And I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly."

Chrisley Knows Best - Season 4

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7. When sentenced, they could face up to 30 years in prison. They have said they will appeal.

After the conviction news broke, Lindsie issued a statement, writing on Instagram, "I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week. The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she added. "Thank you for your continued love and support."

Todd previously accused Lindsie of being the "catalyst" in getting the family charged with tax evasion, which he claimed was also why she left the popular USA Network reality series.

"There are certain things in life that I don't think you get past," he said on PeopleTV's Reality Check in August 2021. "And unfortunately, I think that's where Lindsie and I are."

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell Todd and Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie's father also admitted that "the hurt is still there" because of everything that went down. "I think the hurt will always be there. But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for [her son] Jackson," he added.

The following month, Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight that "there will never be a reconciliation" between herself and her family.

"I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone," she said. "But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out."