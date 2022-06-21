Lindsie Chrisley responded to a fan who asked how she stays "happy despite all the negative news" surrounding her

Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Pray for the Day … Everything Feels Light' amid Parents' Legal Drama

Lindsie Chrisley intends to remain positive no matter what.

While participating in an Instagram Story Q&A session on Monday, the Chrisley Knows Best alum responded to a question about how she stays "happy despite all the negative news" surrounding her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't have anything truly figured out. I pray for the day that I can wake up + everything feels light + ok again," the 32-year-old wrote in response.

"Until then, I focus on things I can control. My relationship with God, my son, my girlfriends, work," she continued. "It's hard to not listen to noise, but when you walk in your truth, it's not quite as loud."

Lindsie Chrisley Reveals How She Stays 'Happy' amid 'All the Negative News' Credit: Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

Lindsie has been estranged from Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, for quite some time. As the verdict news broke, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host said she was "deeply saddened" by the ruling.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," she previously wrote on her Instagram Story. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell Todd and Lindsie Chrisley | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

She continued, "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

Lindsie spoke about her current relationship with her parents during Monday's Instagram Story Q&A, addressing whether she has "reconciled" with them.

"Covering more details on this with my attorney this week on @coffeeconvospodcast," she wrote, teasing an upcoming episode arriving Thursday. "I think it's time to speak, our truth + not what people assume from social media + bum reporting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lindsie Chrisley Reveals How She Stays 'Happy' amid 'All the Negative News' Credit: Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Lindsie opened up about her love life.

Lindsie previously finalized her divorce from husband Will Campbell in October. They had been married for nine years before announcing their split last June.

Now Lindsie is addressing speculation about the former couple reconciling.

"For those asking if I'm reconciling with Will, no," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I've moved on in my life + happy where I am at!"