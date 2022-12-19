Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Her Parents Are Spending Final Weeks Before Reporting to Prison

Lindsie Chrisley's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley remain hopeful amid challenging times.

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, last month after they were found guilty in June of multiple financial crimes. Todd received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie was given seven years behind bars alongside 16 months probation. They have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17.

The longtime couple has continued to maintain their innocence and has even submitted an appeal to their case. But they will still be required to remain in prison throughout the appeal.

As the beginning of their respective prison stints approaches, Lindsie, 33, exclusively tells PEOPLE her parents are making the most of their final days.

Lindsie Chrisley and her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

"My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville," the Coffee Convos co-host shares.

"Of course, I'm spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don't have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January," she continues. "But my parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children."

This time has not only been hard on Todd and Julie but the entire Chrisley family. Because of this, Lindsie says her family is still "adjusting to what is now our new normal."

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Some of the new normal includes dealing with public scrutiny on a deeper level.

For Lindsie, in particular, the Southern Tea podcast host — who testified in court on her parents' behalf — had been accused of having "some type of participation" in her parents' federal case but she clarifies that this is not the case.

Lindsie also was accused of celebrating her parents' sentencing. She shared a video of her friends gathering to support her, including drowning their woes in a few glasses of champagne, after the tough day in court.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum called such claims of it being a celebratory occasion "outlandish."

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"When I got home from their sentencing, my girlfriends were there, had champagne, which is something that we regularly do. This was not outside of what would've been our regular norm," she explains. "Champagne is the drink of choice, not a celebratory drink. There was, in no way, any type of celebration going on. Devastation, not celebration."

She adds, "Trying to navigate your new normal by trying to maintain some sense of normalcy has been very hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During this tough chapter, Lindsie has learned the importance of taking care of herself. Her approach is to put her focus on her family.

"I think that we are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren't venturing far from that," she concludes. "The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents, my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers."