Lindsie Chrisley Says It's 'Best' for Separate Holidays from Parents: 'They Needed Time to Process'

"Having to make a decision as a mother over a daughter like that was a very difficult thing," the Chrisley Knows Best alum explained on The Southern Tea podcast

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 14, 2022 08:55 PM
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Lindsie Chrisley is discussing her upcoming holiday plans following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentencing.

In the latest episode of her The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie, 33, said she had gotten a lot of questions from people asking whether or not she was spending time with her parents during the holidays.

"With my parents' sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point, and so I just didn't feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren't if that makes sense," she explained.

"They needed time to process and I wanted to be able to give them that time and very much struggled with giving up spending the time with my parents and having to make a decision as a mother over a daughter like that was a very difficult thing," she continued.

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Lindsie noted that her 10-year-old son Jackson's behaviors also played a role in her decision.

"Also Jackson is very different than my niece Chloe. Like, my parents can tell her to sit down and watch TV, she's gonna sit down and watch TV and you won't even know the child is in the house," said Lindsie, who shares her son with ex-husband Will Campbell.

"Jackson wakes up, it's like a tornado comes through the house, from the time that he literally wakes up until the time that he goes to bed," she said. "And so, with that kind of energy going on, and then you know, just not so great news that just wasn't a good combination in my opinion, so I had to make a hard decision as a mom and absolutely hate it."

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, for bank fraud and tax evasion on Nov. 22. Todd received 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie got seven years behind bars with a 16-month probation.

The couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his connection to the fraud scheme.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing

In the aftermath of the sentencing, Todd and Julie's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told PEOPLE the family is "optimistic" about their future and plans to appeal.

"Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

