Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out for the first time after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to time in prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.

A federal judge sentenced the couple last month, with Todd, 53, getting 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie, 49, received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

In a statement shared with Hollywood Life that will also air on Thursday's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lindsie, 33, first thanked fans for their support.

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," Lindsie began.

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

She shared more about her decision to wait before speaking out on the sentencing, adding, "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements."

Continued Lindsie: "The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents' case that occurred late last month."

"I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it's not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here," Lindsie said. "I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions."

She concluded by sending love and gratitude to fans once again.

"With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me," she said.

In June, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges.)

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, according to Insider.

Tarantino was sentenced to 36 months in prison, per Insider. Tarantino — who was convicted in June for his involvement in the couple's fraud scheme — is set to report to prison on May 1, 2023, after undergoing hip surgery, per the outlet.

On an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast earlier this month, Todd and Julie opened up about where their focus lies as they're in the midst of a challenging time. Sharing a quote from author Priscilla Shirer, Julie said: "Age is just a number. And since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last."

Agreeing with his wife, Todd said that "yesterday doesn't matter."

"Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow," he added.