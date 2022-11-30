Lindsie Chrisley Says Holiday Season Will 'Look a Lot Different This Year' as Her Parents Prepare for Prison

Lindsie Chrisley isn't looking forward to the holidays this year.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up on her Southern Tea podcast about how the holidays aren't always the most joyous occasion and acknowledged that nothing in her life will feel the same as her family deals with the aftermath of parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.

"In my family, we've always done Christmas very big and it's always been a very exciting time of year," she began. "Our house was always decorated very magical, and my parents always were the best at Christmas. Obviously, with everything going on with my family, things look a lot different this year."

Lindsie, 33, then shared a quote that encompassed how she was feeling at this time, admitting that it brought her to tears.

"You're gonna come in contact with an awful lot of people who are at their absolute breaking point this season. Friends, family, coworkers, teachers, strangers in the grocery store, retail workers," she recited. "While it may be the merriest time of the year for some, it's the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most heartbreaking for so many others. We're all busy, but we're not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing you can give someone right now is love."

Even when the going gets tough, Lindsie acknowledged that sometimes it's still best to conceal the truth, particularly if kids are in the equation.

"When you have children, I feel like even if you aren't in the holiday spirit — and this really applies to any time in life, it can be a random Thursday — I feel like you kind of have to put a front in a sense like, OK, everything's good and everything's happy and, like, we're gonna have a good time and you have all these real-life things that are going on outside of that," said the former reality star, who shares 7-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell.

Lindsie went on to say that she's simply focused on getting through this festive season and turning a new page come January.

"I think about when you start seeing Christmas stuff in July. I hate a rushed feeling, but this year I'm kind of OK with it," she said, "I'm like, 'You know what, I'm kind of ready for it to all be over. I'm ready for it to be a new year."

"There's been so many things that have gone on that I'm just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a little bit of a break," she added.

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, for bank fraud and tax evasion on Nov. 22. Todd received 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie got seven years behind bars with a 16-month probation.

The couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his connection to the fraud scheme.

In the aftermath of the sentencing, Todd and Julie's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told PEOPLE the family is "optimistic" about what's to come.

"Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."