Lindsie Chrisley Says Holiday Season Will 'Look a Lot Different This Year' as Her Parents Prepare for Prison

"I'm kind of ready for it to all be over. I'm ready for it to be a new year," the former reality star said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 04:40 PM

Lindsie Chrisley isn't looking forward to the holidays this year.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up on her Southern Tea podcast about how the holidays aren't always the most joyous occasion and acknowledged that nothing in her life will feel the same as her family deals with the aftermath of parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.

"In my family, we've always done Christmas very big and it's always been a very exciting time of year," she began. "Our house was always decorated very magical, and my parents always were the best at Christmas. Obviously, with everything going on with my family, things look a lot different this year."

Lindsie, 33, then shared a quote that encompassed how she was feeling at this time, admitting that it brought her to tears.

"You're gonna come in contact with an awful lot of people who are at their absolute breaking point this season. Friends, family, coworkers, teachers, strangers in the grocery store, retail workers," she recited. "While it may be the merriest time of the year for some, it's the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most heartbreaking for so many others. We're all busy, but we're not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing you can give someone right now is love."

todd and Lindsie Chrisley
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Even when the going gets tough, Lindsie acknowledged that sometimes it's still best to conceal the truth, particularly if kids are in the equation.

"When you have children, I feel like even if you aren't in the holiday spirit — and this really applies to any time in life, it can be a random Thursday — I feel like you kind of have to put a front in a sense like, OK, everything's good and everything's happy and, like, we're gonna have a good time and you have all these real-life things that are going on outside of that," said the former reality star, who shares 7-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell.

Lindsie went on to say that she's simply focused on getting through this festive season and turning a new page come January.

"I think about when you start seeing Christmas stuff in July. I hate a rushed feeling, but this year I'm kind of OK with it," she said, "I'm like, 'You know what, I'm kind of ready for it to all be over. I'm ready for it to be a new year."

"There's been so many things that have gone on that I'm just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a little bit of a break," she added.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, for bank fraud and tax evasion on Nov. 22. Todd received 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie got seven years behind bars with a 16-month probation.

The couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his connection to the fraud scheme.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the aftermath of the sentencing, Todd and Julie's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told PEOPLE the family is "optimistic" about what's to come.

"Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

Related Articles
Anne Heche’s Son Claims Ex Has ‘Conflicts of Interest’ in Court Battle over 13-Year-Old Son’s Guardianship
Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon, 20, Named General Administrator of Her Estate
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making 'Abbott Elementary'
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: Chloe Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on Raising 10-Year-Old Chloe amid Family's Legal Woes: 'She's Dealing'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Opens Up About 'Feeling Inadequate' While Using Social Media: It 'Can Be So Insidious'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga
Luis Ruelas Calls Teresa Giudice's Brother Joe Gorga 'a Good Human,' Says They Got 'Vulnerable' Before Feud
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' at Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' Housewives
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' 'Housewives'
The O.C.
Ben McKenzie Wants 'The O.C.' Cast to Be on 'The White Lotus' – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
Michelle Williamsattends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) ; Mary Beth Peil attends "A Man Of No Importance" opening night at Classic Stage Company on October 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams Honors Her 'Dawson's Creek' 'Grams' Mary Beth Peil: 'She Called Me Her Girl'
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer Remains 'Withdrawn' 5 Years After 'Today' Exit: 'Talking to People from His Past Is Painful'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Ponders How Loved Ones Can 'Unexpectedly Be Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
Katherine Heigl Teases the 'Pretty Juicy' Reason for Rift Between Tully and Kate on 'Firefly Lane'
George Takei, William Shatner
George Takei Calls 'Star Trek' Costar William Shatner a 'Cantankerous Old Man' amid Years-Long Feud
Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'