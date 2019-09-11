Lindsie Chrisley Says Family's Tax Evasion Scandal & Cheating Claims Have 'Literally Wrecked My Life'

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about the scandals plaguing her famous family, saying that claims about her being made in the media over the past few weeks have thrown her life into chaos.

Speaking on her Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry, Lindsie, 29, opened up about her father and stepmom’s tax evasion indictment and claims that she cheated on her husband with stars from The Bachelor franchise.

“What’s been done to me in the media and what has literally wrecked my life for the past two and a half weeks,” she said in a clip from the upcoming episode of the pod, which was obtained by E! News.

Lindsie pointed out she was estranged from dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie long before they were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes last month.

“To be perfectly honest, the years that were covered in the indictment, most of those years I was not in communication with my parents. So a lot of the years from like early on that they covered, I was in college so I wasn’t even like living at home.”

“And through college, I don’t know if I’ve shared my whole story or not, but through college I didn’t talk to my parents,” she continued. “So I definitely like would’ve had no knowledge of anything. And then in the later years that were covered, I believe that I was like already leaving the [Growing Up Chrisley] show. So I also wouldn’t have had any knowledge of like some of that stuff either.”

The couple has maintained their innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges.

“I just find it a little ironic that there is some blame game things going on and I just really had no involvement in that,” she said.

“I just really don’t appreciate it. I personally don’t think that the statements that were made were in good taste and people have to understand like what led me to this point.”

She also mentioned her current estrangement from her family, saying that she hasn’t “aired any dirty laundry” after she left the show.

Lindsie has been at odds with her family after she accused Todd of attempted extortion after the tax evasion indictment.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report obtained by TMZ in August that Todd and her brother Chase harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd also denied his daughters claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Later, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said that he forgives Lindsie despite the drama.

“She will always be my daughter, that will never change,” Todd said in an episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions. “She is my first-born child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not. She is forgiven.”