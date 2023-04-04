Lindsie Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has 'Made Great Friends' in Prison and Is in 'Such a Better Place' Now

The Chrisley Knows Best star says her father — who is concurrently serving out a combined 19 years with wife Julie for financial crimes — is "making the best" of his jail time

Todd Chrisley, is not letting his affable personality go to waste in prison.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of PodcastOne's The Southern Tea, Todd's daughter Lindsie Chrisley gives an update on how her dad is coping amid his 12-year-long prison stint.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie, 33, tells prison consultant Justin Paperny, who advised Todd and his wife Julie. "He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Speaking to her dad's overall mental state, Lindsie says, "I know for sure that he is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she explains. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

Paperny then notes that Todd, who turns 54 on Thursday, will "learn" from his fellow inmates while behind bars. Additionally, the prison consultant says the Chrisley family patriarch "should be in better mood because reform has happened" and "more reform is coming."

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd and Lindsie Chrisley. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Todd and Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. They reported to prison on Jan. 17, with Todd serving his sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie completing her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The couple is currently in the process of appealing their case.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Before entering their respective prison facilities, Lindsie told PEOPLE how the family was banding together during the tough time.

"I think inevitably whenever you go through something hard, no matter what that may be, we've gone through divorce, the legal stuff, all of these things. I think that you gravitate towards what you know," she said in December. "You band together and stand together when times do get tough. That is family."

"I do think in some ways it, for sure, has brought us closer together," she added. "But I would've wished that it would've been for other reasons and not this."

New episodes of The Southern Tea podcast can be streamed Wednesdays on major podcast platforms.

