Lindsie Chrisley’s alleged sex tape with a former Bachelor star wasn’t the first affair her father Todd Chrisley reportedly accused her of having.

During a sit-down interview with Dr. Phil, Lindsie, 26, claims Todd accused her of having an affair with a Georgia Department of Revenue official, who was investigating the Chrisley Knows Best star for tax evasion and other financial crimes at the time.

“He asked me multiple times if I had met an individual at Starbucks that he believed was part of the investigation,” she said. “I said ‘no.’ “

But Lindsie said her father didn’t believe her.

“He said, ‘You met this person multiple times at Starbucks and there was an affair that was going on,’ ” she alleged. “I said, ‘no, that’s not the truth.’ “

When Dr. Phil asked her if she was a “whistleblower” that tipped off the federal government about her family, Lindsie said “no.”

Lindsie also said it was during that same conversation with her father that she was confronted with the sex tape.

“That’s when I got the warning that Chase [Chrisley] had incriminating evidence against me,” she claimed. “Nude photos. And had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me.”

Lindsie said she believed Todd intended for the information about the tape to come off as a threat after she refused to help him in the tax investigation.

“He just gave me that warning that I should be careful because Chase has this information and it wouldn’t end well,” she claimed.

While Lindsie acknowledged that is was possible she could have been caught on camera having sex, she doesn’t believe the tape exists and that her father lied about her brother’s alleged purchase.

“From what I know, there has not been a tape that has been uncovered,” she said. “I think that it probably was a lie with the intent to keep me quiet or do whatever people wanted me to do, but I can’t say that for certain.”

In August, Lindsie accused Todd, 50, of attempted extortion after he and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13 for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report, obtained by TMZ in August, that Todd and her brother Chase Chrisley harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd also denied his daughter’s claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

During the interview with Dr. Phil, Lindsie said she is not in contact with anyone from her family.

“I don’t think they want to have anything to do with me and I personally don’t want to have anything to do with them,” she said.

Lindsie has been married to her husband Will Campbell for eight years. They share 6-year-old son Jackson.

Earlier this month, Todd and Julie were cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Revenue agreed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who had been accused of evading nearly $2 million is state taxes between 2008 and 2016, had overpaid in four of those years, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. The couple owed nothing for four other years, according to the release, and had a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd said in a statement. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

Last week, the Chrisleys and Department of Revenue officials signed a settlement agreement that ultimately led to the end of a two-year investigation into the Chrisleys’ alleged state tax liabilities, the press release stated.

Although the tax evasion charge has been cleared, the Chrisleys continue to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes in the same years.

“We have maintained from day one that there has not been any tax evasion by our clients Todd and Julie Chrisley,” attorney Bruce H. Morris of Finestone, Morris & White, said in a statement. “This settlement with the state is a big step in the direction of proving their innocence.”

Since being cleared, Todd and Julie are now taking legal action against Joshua Waites, the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations, for “specifically targeting” the famous family in their state tax evasion charge.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the reality stars’ lawyer Michael J. Bowers said that Waites’ initial charges against Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, was “a shocking example of how an out-of-control public servant can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law.”

The lawsuit claims that several years ago, Waites “began to focus his efforts and desire” on the Chrisley family, particularly Todd, as well as his estranged daughter Lindsie.”

The Chrisleys accuse Waites of targeting Lindise in an attempt to seek information about the family from her. When he was unable to get the information he wanted from her, Waites allegedly shared the Chrisley’s confidential tax information with Lindsie, according to the lawsuit.

Waites did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.