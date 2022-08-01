Lindsie Chrisley Reveals How Her Divorce Helped Her 'Reconnect' with Estranged Dad Todd

Lindsie Chrisley finalized her divorce from husband Will Campbell last October after being married for almost a decade

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

It turns out Lindsie Chrisley's divorce had a silver lining.

While speaking on a recent episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, the reality star revealed how the devastating event in her life helped her repair her relationship with her dad, Todd Chrisley, after being estranged from him for quite some time.

During the conversation, she opened up about the speculation from fans who assumed she and Todd chose to repair their relationship after he and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June.

However, Lindsie, 32, explained in the podcast that was not the case, saying, "I can confidentially tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever."

"Nothing like that ever transpired," she added.

Instead, she shared that her divorce from husband Will Campbell — which she finalized last October — contributed to her decision to reconnect with Todd.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Explaining that she didn't warn her family members before announcing the news to the world, Lindsie said she later found out that her dad had penned a sweet message to her during that difficult time after she had blocked him on Instagram.

"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, 'I'm here, I love you, whatever's going on in your life right now, I see it. I'm working things out for the good for you. My child, there is nothing that you can do or have done that would make me love you less,'" she recalled. "'I will try to protect you from anything and anyone who tries to harm you or your reputation. I'm stronger than depression and anxiety and braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you.'"

"'I'm breathing a new wind into you and over you right now. Look for the favor and blessings that I'm sending you in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much,'" she continued of her father's message.

After reading the note, Lindsie added, "So, that's really more on how we were able to reconnect. So to answer that question in short, it was definitely because of my divorce."

Lindsie Chrisley, Will Campbell Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell | Credit: facebook

In June, after learning about the verdict of her parents' legal woes, Lindsie said she was "deeply saddened."

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Todd previously accused Lindsie of being the "catalyst" in getting the family charged with tax evasion, which he claimed was also why she left the popular USA Network reality series.

"There are certain things in life that I don't think you get past," he said on PeopleTV's Reality Check in August 2021. "And unfortunately, I think that's where Lindsie and I are."

Lindsie's father also admitted that "the hurt is still there" because of everything that went down. "I think the hurt will always be there. But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for [her son] Jackson," he added.

The following month, Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight that "there will never be a reconciliation" between herself and her family. She then walked those comments back on a June episode of her podcast, in which she said she "put my foot in my mouth by going on record and saying there's never a possibility for any type of reconciliation."

Despite everything she has been through with her family, Lindsie stated on that same episode that she still has "love" for them.