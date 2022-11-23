Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Being 'Brokenhearted' and 'Crushed in Spirit' After Parents' Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley appears to still be processing the news that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to prison as a result of their financial crime convictions.

In an Instagram Story posted Tuesday, the former Chrisley Knows Best star shared a photo of herself alongside her son Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell. The upload also featured the Bible verse Psalm 34:18.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit," Lindsie, 33, captioned the Story, which was underscored by the Hillsong Worship song "Who You Say I Am."

In another Story, Lindsie shared a cryptic TikTok from the @quote_a_sermon account.

"The Enemy uses the heaviest artillery on the people who are carrying the greatest purpose," the Story captioned a preacher saying. "And so if a lot is coming against you, that means God has put a lot in you."

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and Julie, 49, to seven years behind bars as well as a 16-month probation. Their former accountant Peter Tarantino was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his involvement in the fraud scheme.

News of their sentencing comes months after the Chrisley Know Best stars were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

Though they were initially scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, it was later delayed to Nov. 21 after Todd and Julie's attorney's filed a joint motion for a new trial.

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

In response to Monday's ruling, Chrisley attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said the family remains "optimistic" as they intend to appeal the convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

In the meantime, Lindsie has been finding different ways to cope amid the chaos. The evening her parents' sentencing was announced, she chose to spend time with close friends, thanking them for their willingness to "show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."