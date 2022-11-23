Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Being 'Brokenhearted' and 'Crushed in Spirit' After Parents' Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley's oldest daughter cuddled up with her son in an Instagram Story shared two days after the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to federal prison for financial crimes

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 02:46 PM

Lindsie Chrisley appears to still be processing the news that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to prison as a result of their financial crime convictions.

In an Instagram Story posted Tuesday, the former Chrisley Knows Best star shared a photo of herself alongside her son Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell. The upload also featured the Bible verse Psalm 34:18.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit," Lindsie, 33, captioned the Story, which was underscored by the Hillsong Worship song "Who You Say I Am."

Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Being 'Brokenhearted' and 'Crushed in Spirit' After Parents' Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

In another Story, Lindsie shared a cryptic TikTok from the @quote_a_sermon account.

"The Enemy uses the heaviest artillery on the people who are carrying the greatest purpose," the Story captioned a preacher saying. "And so if a lot is coming against you, that means God has put a lot in you."

todd and Lindsie Chrisley
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and Julie, 49, to seven years behind bars as well as a 16-month probation. Their former accountant Peter Tarantino was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his involvement in the fraud scheme.

News of their sentencing comes months after the Chrisley Know Best stars were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

Though they were initially scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, it was later delayed to Nov. 21 after Todd and Julie's attorney's filed a joint motion for a new trial.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response to Monday's ruling, Chrisley attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said the family remains "optimistic" as they intend to appeal the convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

In the meantime, Lindsie has been finding different ways to cope amid the chaos. The evening her parents' sentencing was announced, she chose to spend time with close friends, thanking them for their willingness to "show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."

Related Articles
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing
todd, kyle chrisley
Kyle Chrisley Urges Followers 'Do Not Judge' After Parents Todd and Julie Are Sentenced to Prison
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was a 'Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Sentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Could Take Custody of Siblings When Parents Are in Prison: 'I Want to Step Up'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Reality Shows' Fate in Doubt After Stars Receive Prison Sentences
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Fraud, Conspiracy Convictions
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court for sentencing after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Reveals How He's 'Held Up' amid Ongoing Legal Drama: 'I Live in My Truth'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, leaves federal court with partner Billy Evans in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Inside Elizabeth Holmes' Sentence: What's It Like to Be a Mom in Prison?