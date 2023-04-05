Lindsie Chrisley Recalls Her 'Biggest Concerns' Before Her Parents Reported to Prison

The podcast host's parents were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence

Published on April 5, 2023 03:00 AM
Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Lindsie Chrisley is shedding light on the worries she experienced after her parents received a combined 19-year prison sentence on fraud and tax evasion charges.

The 33-year-old podcast host said on the latest episode of the PodcastOne series, The Southern Tea, that she was concerned about how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, would be treated in prison before starting their sentences on Jan. 17.

"You want to be strong and tell them that everything is going to be fine even though you're questioning if everything is going to be fine," Lindsie said.

Although Todd, 53, reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie, 50, began her sentence at a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, Lindsie shared that she feared whether their time on television would affect how her parents were treated.

chrisley-family.jpg
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty.

"One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions," she explained to prison consultant Justin Paperny during the podcast episode. "Do you think that people who have seen Chrisley Knows Best are serving in these camps?"

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley and her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

While her parents are currently appealing their case, Lindsie added that her worries were proven wrong after her parents were "welcomed with open arms."

"I feel so blessed with that. I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case," she shared.

Todd is currently serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, and Julie is undergoing her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Gives Update on Dad Todd's Condition in Prison

After the conviction in June, Lindsie issued a statement, writing on Instagram, "I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week. The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole."

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she added. "Thank you for your continued love and support."

New episodes of The Southern Tea podcast can be streamed Wednesdays on major podcast platforms.

