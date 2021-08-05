Lindsie Chrisley 'Shocked' by Estranged Dad Todd Chrisley's Comments About Her Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley is responding to her estranged father Todd Chrisley's comments about her split from Will Campbell.

On Thursday's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lindsie, 31, addressed recent comments Todd, 52, made following her announcement that she was ending her nine-year marriage with Campbell, also 31.

"As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that," she began, reading from a prepared statement.

"We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder," she continued. "Along with processing sharing something that is so personal with the world, it was brought to my attention that there was a post made by my dad on Instagram."

Lindsie went on to note that she is currently "blocked" by Todd on the social media platform, so there was "no way for me to see that."

"I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we've talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she explained. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers."

Lindsie added her attorney is also in contact with Todd's lawyer, so she has "reached out privately and I feel certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks."

Lindsie first announced her divorce from Campbell on July 27, writing in an Instagram post, "While one door closes, another opens."

"It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she shared at the time. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

Lindsie and Campbell started dating in 2009 and eloped in 2012 — a move that played out in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best and caused a rift between her and her reality TV star father Todd. The two share 9-year-old son Jackson.

A day after her announcement, Todd posted a message on his Instagram addressed to "you know who you are," writing, "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."

"There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less," the Chrisley patriarch continued. "I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries to harm you or your reputation. I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I'm sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"

Todd then directly addressed Lindsie's breakup news on his Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying he wishes her "the best."

"I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted: I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests," he said during the episode.

"I do not wish a divorce on any family, certainly not after going through one and watching what it did to Lindsie and Kyle. I certainly was not hoping to see that pattern repeated," said Todd, adding of his son-in-law, "Will Campbell has always been a good provider to my daughter and to my grandson. He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge, which is very limited."

Todd had Lindsie and son Kyle in his first marriage to Teresa Terry. He later married wife Julie in 1996 and they share three children together: Chase, Savannah and Grayson. They also care for their granddaughter Chloe, 8, who is the child of Todd's estranged son Kyle.

Lindsie used to appear on her family's reality show, but left in 2017 and is now estranged from her father. Tensions between Lindsie and her father escalated when her brother Kyle accused her and their biological mother of turning Todd and Julie into the authorities over alleged tax evasion, which Lindsie's attorney has denied. (And which have not led to any charges against her.)

Meanwhile, Lindsie leveled her own charges against her father, accusing him and brother Chase of blackmailing her over an alleged sex tape that her brother claimed to have purchased.

Todd and Chase both denied her allegations of extortion, with Todd going on to allege that Lindsie had "extramarital relationships." Her attorney said in response at the time, "Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business. Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace."