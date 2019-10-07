Lindsie Chrisley Posts Loving Photo with Her Husband After Dad Todd Accused Her of Affairs

Lindsie Chrisley is seemingly squashing any rumors about her marriage.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the reality TV star shared a loving photo of herself and husband Will Campbell gazing into each other’s eyes at the North Georgia State Fair.

Sharing part of the lyrics of country star Lee Brice’s “Rumor” as her caption, Lindsie, 30, appeared to deny any rumors about the pair’s marriage being in any way fractured.

“There’s a rumor going ’round about me & you Stirring up our little town the last week or two So tell me why we even trying to deny this feeling I feel it, don’t you feel it too? There’s a rumor going ’round & ’round & ’round What d’you say we make it true? We make it true,” she wrote. “Oh, we make it true Well I can shut ’em down, tell ’em all they’re crazy I can do whatever you want me to do, baby Or you could lay one on me right now We could really give them something to talk about 🎡🎡🎡.”

Lindsie and Campbell have been married for almost eight years. The couple decided to elope for their January 2012 wedding, which created waves among the Chrisley family, particularly with Lindsie’s father Todd Chrisley.

More than four years after the pair tied the knot, Lindsie exclusively announced in a statement to PEOPLE in August 2016 that she and Campbell were divorcing. But two years later, in January 2018, Radar reported that the couple, who shares 6-year-old son Jackson, had reconciled.

Last November, Lindsie shared a smiling photo of herself and Campbell to Instagram, admitting in the post that “love isn’t always going to be perfect.”

“It’s not a fairytale or a storybook & it doesn’t always come easy. Love is overcoming obstacles, facing challenges, fighting to be together, holding on & not letting go. It’s a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define & impossible to live without,” she continued. “Love is accepting all the complexities & simplicities. Love is work, but most of all, love is realizing that every hour, every minute, every second was worth it because you did it together • 🙏🏻💋👪.”

Lindsie’s apparent denial of any rumors about her marriage comes amid a difficult time for the mother of one, who has long been at odds with her famous family.

In August, the tension made headlines after she accused Todd, 50, of attempted extortion after he and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13 for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report, obtained by TMZ in August, that Todd and her brother Chase Chrisley harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd also denied his daughter’s claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Ghanayem said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Murray, who won Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, said in a statement to Access, “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.“

Despite the drama, the family patriarch said he still has unconditional love for Lindsie.

“She will always be my daughter, that will never change,” Todd said on an episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions. “She is my first-born child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not. She is forgiven.”

Todd continued: “She is forgiven for what’s happened in the last week to 10 days. She is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She’s forgiven for what she’s gonna do today and tomorrow.” (Through her attorney, Lindise has denied reporting her father’s alleged crimes to authorities.)