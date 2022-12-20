Lindsie Chrisley Says Her Parents' Legal Battle Has Made Her Family 'Closer': We've 'Banded Together'

Family is of the utmost importance to the Chrisley bunch — especially in challenging times.

In January, Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to prison in Florida after being sentenced for fraud in November. Todd, 53, was ordered to serve 12 years with a 16-month probation period while Julie received seven years with 16 months of probation.

Because they have maintained their innocence throughout the case, Todd and Julie have officially appealed their case, but the process to appeal will continue as they remain in prison.

Even though this has been a hard thing for the Chrisley family to endure, the couple's daughter Lindsie Chrisley exclusively tells PEOPLE how the trying experience has brought everyone "closer" together.

"I think inevitably whenever you go through something hard, no matter what that may be, we've gone through divorce, the legal stuff, all of these things. I think that you gravitate towards what you know," shares the Southern Tea podcast host, 33. "You band together and stand together when times do get tough. That is family."

Lindsie continues, "I do think in some ways it, for sure, has brought us closer together. But I would've wished that it would've been for other reasons and not this."

With everything the Chrisleys are currently facing, Lindsie says they're all "adjusting to what is now our new normal." This experience has also adjusted the Coffee Convos co-host's view of America's criminal justice system.

"I have always had faith in our criminal justice system, but watching my parents and how all of this played out, this case completely destroyed any faith that I had in the criminal justice system," she says, adding that there's "so many different things that just cause you to truly shake your head in disbelief."

But Lindsie's parents are continuing to remain optimistic nonetheless. They're currently "dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children."

"My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville," she adds.