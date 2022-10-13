Lindsie Chrisley is getting candid about her previous marriage and her current relationship.

On Thursday, Lindsie and her step-sister Savannah Chrisley appeared on the newest episode of Chrisley Confessions, the podcast run by their dad Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley.

During the episode, the Chrisley Knows Best stars got candid about their relationship troubles, with Lindsie, 33, revealing that her estrangement with her father could be traced back to her time in college, and that it only grew after she and her now-ex-husband Will Campbell became romantically involved.

"I kind of walked that journey alone up until really my last year of school and then, you know, had developed this relationship with Will on my own terms and then decided to get married on my own terms and have a child on my own terms," she said on the podcast.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said that she thinks when you get married, "you look to your husband to be the things that your dad was" and when this didn't happen in her nine-year-long marriage to Campbell, she struggled to come to terms with it.

"When I wasn't getting that from my husband and knowing, I think, subconsciously, that I still needed that from my dad, but I was unwilling to say it because I was unwilling to acknowledge that there was a missing piece in my marriage," she said.

Todd, 53, claimed he told Lindsie — who split from Campbell in July 2021 — not to marry him. "I said to you, 'Don't do this. You're not ready. You don't know who you are yet. Live your life.' I said, 'I don't want you cheated out of one second of your life,'" he said.

The reality TV star said that this advice came from a very personal place: his own experiences in his marriage to his ex-wife and Lindsie's mother, Teresa Terry.

The four Chrisley Knows Best stars also discussed Lindsie's new relationship, which she announced on Instagram last month, a year after her divorce from Campbell was finalized.

She said that in her marriage, both she and Campbell "had a need there for each other," whereas in her new relationship, both parties are very independent, which gives way to "other challenges."

"We are two totally independent people who have created things for ourselves, and trying to navigate that is a whole other obstacle," she said. "So you're going to find obstacles in whatever situation that you find yourself in. It's truly how you handle the situation and the communication on that."

In yet another Chrisley crossover, Todd and Julie also appeared on Thursday's episode of Coffee Convos, Lindsie's podcast with Teen Mom star Kail Lowry, and spoke more about Lindsie's divorce.

While Julie said she and her husband "don't wish any ill will on Will," Todd expressed a bit of frustration about some of Campbell's past comments about their careers in reality TV.

"For Will to say… to diminish what you were doing to make a living and what we were doing, and are doing, go play on reality television," Todd said. "Had you not been playing on reality television, he wouldn't be able to subsidize his living today, so I'm proud of what I have done on reality television."

New episodes of Chrisley Confessions drop on Wednesdays wherever podcasts are streamed. The Chrisley family will also be doing a takeover of Lindsie's podcasts, Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea, this week. Savannah's podcast, Unlocked, will continue the crossover on Oct. 18.