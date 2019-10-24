Lindsie Chrisley is ready to leave her family drama in the past.

After months of public feuding, Lindsie has decided that she will no longer publicly discuss the behind-the-scenes drama between herself and the Chrisley clan.

“For all of the people that have been messaging me, just the support for things going on, that I’m going through and the media, I decided yesterday that I’m just not going to talk about it anymore because when you feed negativity, you’re constantly surrounded by negativity,” she says on Wednesday’s episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry.

On the episode, during which the co-hosts announce that they will be recording with Teen Mom 2 this upcoming weekend, Lindsie, 30, goes on to explain that she “scrubbed anything that could be negative” from her social media accounts in an effort to create a more positive environment.

“I don’t have anything to prove to anybody other than myself and my kid and my husband. So I’ve just decided not to feed into that anymore,” says Lindsie, who shares 6-year-old son Jackson with husband Will Campbell.

Although the family drama is ongoing, Lindsie only wants the best for her father Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie Chrisley, and her siblings.

Image zoom Todd Chrisley with Lindsie Chrisley Rick Diamond/Getty Images

RELATED: A Guide to the Chrisley Family, the Reality Stars Currently Embroiled in a Tax Evasion Scandal

“I wish everybody the best. And I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions,” she says. “I pray for them and I’m moving on from that part of my life.”

In August, the tension between Lindsie and her family made headlines after she accused family patriarch Todd, 50, of attempted extortion after he and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13 for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report, obtained by TMZ in August, that Todd and her brother Chase Chrisley harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Claims Her Dad Todd Chrisley Accused Her of Having an Affair with a Tax Official

Todd also denied his daughter’s claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Image zoom Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Ghanayem said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Murray, who won Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, said in a statement to Access, “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.“

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Posts Loving Photo with Her Husband After Dad Todd Accused Her of Affairs

Earlier this month, she seemingly continued to further squash any rumors about her marriage to Campbell. (Lindsie and Campbell have been married for almost eight years. The couple decided to elope for their January 2012 wedding, which created waves among the Chrisley family, particularly with Todd.)

In an Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a loving photo of herself and husband gazing into each other’s eyes at the North Georgia State Fair.

Sharing part of the lyrics of country star Lee Brice’s “Rumor” as her caption, Lindsie appeared to deny any rumors about the pair’s marriage being in any way fractured.

“There’s a rumor going ’round about me & you Stirring up our little town the last week or two So tell me why we even trying to deny this feeling I feel it, don’t you feel it too? There’s a rumor going ’round & ’round & ’round What d’you say we make it true? We make it true,” she wrote. “Oh, we make it true Well I can shut ’em down, tell ’em all they’re crazy I can do whatever you want me to do, baby Or you could lay one on me right now We could really give them something to talk about 🎡🎡🎡.”

The newest episode of Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley Podcast on Wave Podcast Network is available Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. PT.